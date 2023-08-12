Light beers to go with the rainy weekend ahead

Beers that are neither too black nor too hefty have been popular for decades. Also known as light beers or lagers, those beers with an ABV of up to 5% are loved by one and all. In the ongoing month, the monsoon is in full swing, and a rainy weekend has already been predicted. What could be a better way to spend the evening than with some friends, some lagers and snacks? Here are a select few light beers that will surely be your weekend buddy as the rain splashes all around.

Six Fields Blanche

Six Fields Blanche is a Belgian-style light wheat beer brewed to perfection with 4.5% ABV. With a gorgeous light golden color mainly due to wheat, oats, malted barley, coriander seeds, sweet and bitter orange peels, and German hops, this beer is for true connoisseurs. The brewers claim on their website that the beer was born after 500 blind tastings by brewmasters across the globe. It is available as a pint, can, and also as 5 liter Kegs that give the experience of drinking right from the tap. Since the rainy weekend predicted will leave little scope for the outdoors, call your friends and social circle home and have a great evening.

Bira 91 White

Bira 91 White is a cloudy wheat beer with low bitterness and high aromas like citrus and coriander; Ranking 13 on the International Bitterness Unit scale, Bira 91 White has 4.9% ABV. With the right proportion of carbonation, the beer has a medium golden hue along with some haze. Its wheaty flavour with a pinch of coriander and orange makes it one of the most perfect refreshers for the rainy weekend that we are expecting.

Hoegarden

This creamy light Belgian beer is a hot favourite among beer lovers. The beer is sweet with the right proportion of sour thanks to ingredients like orange peel, spices, coriander, and other herbs, that add to the flavor of the beer. Amongst the most sought-after light beers globally, Hoegarden is unfiltered, thus having a murky appearance. Also, the beer is traditionally served with a slice of lemon.

Kotsberg Premium Pils

The next name in the list of light beers to try this summer is Kotsberg Premium Pils, brewed comprising Barley, Rice, and German Hops. The barley is the reason for the beautiful color tone of the beer and also adds a malty sweet flavour. Rice on the other hand makes Kotsberg Premium Pils crisp and refreshing. With 4.5% ABV and no added sugar, the beer is perfect for a relaxed evening with friends. Recently, the beer bagged the Gold Medal in the lager ice category at the Brussels Beer Challenge, which is amongst the most prestigious global beer competitions.

Corona

As scary as the name might sound, this is a beer that has probably the most unique taste in the town. Made and sold in Mexico, this may be the only beer served with a lime wedge topping the bottle’s mouth, to give a cocktail sort of feel. As a matter of fact, a popular American cocktail is Coronarita, made by turning the Corona bottle upside down, draining into a margarita. It’s a light, easy-drinking beer, perfect for a timeout with your friends when stuck indoors. The beer has 4.5% ABV.