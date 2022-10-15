Lifestyle for reversing chronic illness: Take plant-based diet, fast once every two weeks, wake up with the Sun and more

He had no indulgences, to begin with. As a sportsperson and an active athlete, Lalit Kapoor was well-equipped to handle the challenges of life. He was a champion table tennis player at IIT-Kanpur and was a part of the tech boom in the US when he decided to establish his own company. Even after he moved to the US, he continued to follow a disciplined diet and was still able to set up his own businesses. In 1981, he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

After completing his chemotherapy and radiation therapy, his immunity was compromised and by the time he retired in 2005, he had developed various conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, and hypothyroidism, lait Kumar told the Indian express. In 2012, he started looking for an alternative lifestyle to improve his health. He recalls interacting with teachers at a local school and learning about how one of them had steel-cut oats for breakfast.

After watching a documentary about the importance of cutting out processed food, he decided to give up on processed food. He also started to eat more plant-based food. This helped him drop the weight and regain his normal body weight.

For months, he researched the works of Nobel Prize-winning scientists. He also attended online workshops conducted by experts from Johns Hopkins and other medical schools to learn more about the science of food. Each of the findings he came across motivated him to live a more healthy lifestyle. After a couple of months, his blood pressure started to come down and his sugar levels stayed under control. He also noted that his chronic pains and aches were gone. He has now become a lifestyle coach and diet expert.

Soon he started connecting with his alumni groups to share his experiences. Some of them were able to follow his regime and report success. He also started conducting regular online workshops to educate others about what your body needs, what it doesn’t and how most of our chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes are brought on by poor diet and lifestyle choices.

Through a study conducted by C. Gopalan and D. Nair of the NIIT, Kapoor formed the idea that the amount of protein found in a mother’s milk is enough for a newborn child and humans do not need to consume that much animal protein as they grow up. Humans, he claims, have evolved to walk and stand for up to 14 hours. Getting the proper nutrients from plant-based food can help boost your energy levels at any age. You can also eliminate processed food and refined sugar from your diet.

Detoxification and fasting

He followed a once-in-two-week fast to help his body get rid of toxins. The effects of this practice on the aging process are also beneficial, as it helps the cells regenerate and break down various cell components. It also helps in the elimination of harmful bacteria and viruses. According to him, fasting and the flush out during Navratri are two of the most important factors that help keep the body functioning properly.

This method, he said was inspired by a 2018 Nobel Prize-winning study that claimed that a prolonged fast of nine to 10 days can boost the body’s immunity against various diseases, such as cancer.

Why do we need to sleep and wake up with our circadian rhythms

When we fall asleep, the sky begins to glow with a blue light that’s directed toward the melanopsin protein cells located in the hypothalamus. This light signals the pituitary gland, which then releases the cortisol hormone. This is the “wake up and go” stimulant hormone.

High cortisol levels are also known to trigger a spike in sugar levels. This is why it’s important to wake up with the sun and get active in the morning to prevent a spike in sugar levels throughout the day.

Healthy everyday practices

It’s also important to avoid eating after 2 am and finishing your last meal before it gets dark. Doing so will help keep the body’s metabolism working properly.

Leave a curtain closed. Come out from your terrace and gaze at the rising sun.

Do not work out in the evening, it is best done in the morning.

You can also filter the blue light from your devices by using a blue filter. This can be done on your television, computers, and mobile phones.

Get a minimum of eight hours of sleep, make up for sleep deficits within the week and avoid waking up to an alarm.