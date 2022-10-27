Lifestyle changes to ensure healthy bones and avoid osteoporosis

Bones are living tissues of cells. They are constantly remodelling – which means breaking down old bone tissues and forming new ones in its place. This remodelling process helps us grow during our childhood years when rate of bone formation is higher than its breakdown. As we age, bone breakdown slightly overtakes bone formation, and we start experiencing symptoms of weak bones and osteoporosis.

According to Geetika Patni, Lifestyle Expert at GOQii, some lifestyle changes can help us maintain this delicate balance between bone breakdown and formation, and ensure we have a healthy living bone framework throughout our life.

These lifestyle changes are listed by Geetika Patni:

1) Adding seeds to our diet: Seeds like sesame, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds are excellent sources of bone building minerals like calcium, magnesium, manganese, zinc and phosphorus. Try spreading out these calcium sources throughout the day in your diet. Sprinkle sesame seeds on your lunch salad and chew flax seeds post dinner!

2) Having nuts once a day: Nuts like almonds are best, but you can also add walnuts, pecans and peanuts to improve intake of calcium through diet. Get in the habit of soaking nuts before consuming to neutralize those phytates which hinder crucial mineral absorption in the bone.

3) Add dairy: A balanced diet consists of half plate cooked and raw vegetables, one fourth plate carbohydrates and a quarter plate protein portion. Add a hint of dairy and this balanced plate becomes more bone friendly because of increased dietary calcium. It’s easy too – add a cup of thick curd with lunch or a glass of low fat milk with breakfast or a cube of cheese as your evening snack!



Also Read | Create the ideal balance between taste and health: Indulge in mindful binging

4) Get sufficient proteins: Not too much and not too less! Proteins are building blocks of our body and adding sufficient protein from plant sources like beans such as pinto beans, kidney beans, black and white beans, whole moong and lentils of all varieties helps you maintain your vegan diet too without compromising on bone health.

5) Manage acidity: If you have acidity, chances are your bone is losing calcium at a rapid rate to clear out the acidic residues in your gut and blood. Managing your acidity through a generous consumption of alkaline foods like fruits and vegetables and 2-3litres of plain water helps you maintain a strong bone framework throughout your life.

6) Manage weight: Having excessive weight puts pressure on bones to the point of causing stress fractures. Being underweight can also cause fragile and brittle bones due to malnutrition. Losing too much of weight and rapidly gaining it back is extremely hazardous for structural bone units, leaving it porous and weak. Aim to maintain a healthy weight as per your height – follow portion control practices, chew food well, eat small meals and exercise daily!

7) Exercise everyday: Doing 30 minutes of cardio exercises like walking, jogging, running, aerobics, swimming, yoga or leisure sports is a good way to keep bone marrow working at its full capacity. Add strength training or weight bearing exercises 2-3 times a week as it helps our bones renew themselves at a faster pace. You can add dumbbells or kettlebell exercises or use resistance bands or do body weight calisthenics like push-ups, pull-ups, rope jumping, or use weight machines to train your bones and muscles into regenerative phase.

8) Get sunshine: Sunshine gives us vitamin D. Vitamin D and calcium work hand in hand to improve bone density. Some amount of direct sun light exposure, especially on your long bones like thigh bone and arm bone helps in preventing osteoporosis. Get in the habit of sun soaking for a minimum 20 minutes each day!

In the end, reduce alcohol, caffeine and salt intake and quit smoking. All these easy lifestyle changes are powerful tools to have long lasting bones in your body.