Lifestyle and home accessory brand Rosemoore launches new range of Botanical Candles

Lifestyle and home accessory brand Rosemoore has launched a new range of botanical candles. These candles are available in numerous aromas such as Zesty lemon, which has tarty lemony effervescence, or Beachy Drift made up of powdery flowery elements and enhanced by clean white woody notes on a musky base. It has introduced a spicy variant as well made with the help of warm and spicy notes of cinnamon, bay leaves, and black peppercorns.

Rosemoore claims that these are completely eco-friendly, cruelty-free candles available in 430 gms packages with a burn time of approx. 50 – 60 hours. These products are available online as well as in the Rosemoore stores and showrooms.

Commenting on the product launch, Ridhima Kansal, Director – Rosemoore said, “These are premium candles prepared in-house to satiate the taste for vanity and exquisiteness. They would not just radiate mesmerizing aromas but will also richly enhance the overall interiors. Whether a well-decorated space or a minimalistic design pattern, these candles can greatly improve the overall ambiance.”



Home fragrance has come a long way in India. It is no more believed to be a luxury but an indispensable part of lifestyle. In homes, offices, hotels & spas, showrooms, etc., fragrance products such as diffusers, burners, candles, sprays, pot pourris, etc. are widely used. The segment is sized at USD 200 million and is expected to reach USD 500 million by 2027.

The homebound work culture during the pandemic has also been instrumental in fuelling the growth of home aroma products as they can be effective in de-stressing, focusing better, and fighting fatigue, alongside creating a refreshing atmosphere at home.

Out of the various categories of home aroma products, candles have their own unique place. These luminous pieces blend flame and fashion with aromas.

“Candles have a long legacy in most of the major cultures in the world and with Rosemoore’s botanical ranges, we are taking this a step forward. Available in beautiful hues, these candles are meant to enthral our senses effortlessly while also richly enhance the aesthetic appeals of the space” Kansal added.