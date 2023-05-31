Life and business coach Dev Gadhvi on the importance of ‘Living six Sundays a week’

Breaking new ground in the realm of work-life balance, Dev Gadhvi, recognized as one of the top business coaches in India, offers a fresh perspective on redefining work, leisure, and personal satisfaction. As both a life and business coach, Gadhvi brings a holistic approach to his business coaching services.

Renowned for his transformative insights and lauded as the best business coach in India, Gadhvi advocates a radical notion he calls ‘Living 6 Sundays A Week’. The concept challenges traditional work culture by endorsing the pursuit of enjoyment and fulfillment not just on weekends, but every single day.

Talking about the topic, Dev Gadhvi said, “Living a life of passion transforms work into a perpetual state of fulfillment, akin to having six Sundays a week. When we truly enjoy what we do, it no longer feels like work but becomes a source of joy and satisfaction. Corporate life, on the other hand, often breeds unhappiness, leaving individuals yearning for a single day of respite.” Dev Gadhvi aptly captures the essence of this contrast, urging us to pursue our passions and find true fulfillment in every day, rather than merely waiting for a fleeting moment of rest.

As an established business and life coach, Gadhvi’s theory is grounded in the belief that our societal norm of working extensively with little regard for personal wellbeing must change. He suggests that we should actively seek a balance between productivity and personal happiness to ensure our overall mental health and to foster a more effective, creative work environment.

His business coaching program further delves into the idea that work should not merely be a necessary endeavor for survival. Instead, it should be an enriching, satisfying experience that contributes to our holistic life satisfaction.

This concept is detailed in Dev’s book, ‘6 Sundays a Week Life’ where he offers a practical step-by-step guide that has helped many people to live their dream life.

Dev champions a revolution in our perception of work. He advocates business coaching and mentoring that shifts the focus from work as a burden to work as an avenue for personal growth and fulfillment.

Offering a comprehensive business coaching and consulting service, Gadhvi’s ‘Living 6 Sundays A Week’ theory, is reshaping the discourse around work-life balance in the era of blurred boundaries between work and personal life, a phenomenon amplified by the rise of remote work arrangements.

