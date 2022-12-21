Let Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Sarah Jessica Parker walk you through the ultimate winter fashion essentials

Winter has always been a time to put your best fashion foot forward, and the chill in the air presents multiple wardrobe possibilities to beat the temperature drop in style. Movies through the years have given us numerous inspirations to layer, color block, and accessorize during winter. More than ramps and runways, fans have been taking fashion inspiration from films as they get their regular dose of style goals from the costumes of characters in the movies. So before settling on a winter theme for your closet this year, look at these five celebrated fashion-themed movies and shows.

Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Celebrated as one of Hollywood’s finest fashion movies, The Devil Wears Prada is every fashion lover’s dream movie. From watching Meryl Streep’s essay a cold and stoic boss who flaunts statement dresses, elaborate collared jackets, and powerful shades to Anne Hathaway’s Andrea Sach coming of age (fashion-wise) in the film with accented coats and berets. The movie drops winter wardrobe goals in almost every scene.

Cruella (2021)

Starring Emma Stone in the titular role of Cruella de Vil, the movie charted the iconic Disney villain’s formative years as a con artist making inroads in the fashion world. Naturally, the film oozes style and gives us major wardrobe goals, especially for those looking to turn heads in bright reds and daring black-and-white color combinations for dresses and jackets.

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

Isla Fisher, as Rebecca Bloomwood, taught viewers how a girl can be broken but can never break her style statement. As she presented a shopaholic forced to accept a job as a finance columnist to make ends meet and pay off debt, she flaunted ensembles that one can only dream of. Her iconic checkered cape spells effortless winter fashion.

27 Dresses (2008)

27 Dresses as a movie did not just serve us 27 ugly bridesmaid dresses. Instead, it went beyond to show how Katherine Heigl, as Jane Nicholas does power dressing in classic cuts. Etched in memory remains her bespoke boat-neck black dress from the vengeful dinner at the film’s climax. It remains a classic example of how you can never go wrong with evergreen-style statements.

Sex & The City (1998)

To date, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw remains one of the most influential television characters for style trends. Through the show’s six seasons, the fashion queen gave us winter dress-up goals with faux fur wraps, vibrant trench coats, and killer boots. She is the ultimate leader to follow if you want to rule the winter wardrobe game this year!