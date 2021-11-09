Less petals more thorns! Rose price skyrockets; here’s what’s causing the sharp rise in Rose rates

Despite witnessing heavy losses, traders are hopeful that prices may come down during the upcoming wedding season (Photo: Representative/ Reuters)

The pink bright desi roses remained largely absent from flower markets in the Gujarat city. On the other hand, the price of roses have also skyrocketed to Rs 800 per kilogram thanks to losses suffered due to covid led lockdown, second wave of covid-19, possible outbreak of third wave and erratic monsoon. Farmers from Charotar, a place where roses bloom in large quantities continue to suffer a series of losses because of the above mentioned factors.

Talking to the Indianexpress.com, Ghandhyam Chauhan from Real village in Anand district said that rose farmers have suffered most losses due to heavy rainfall that hit the region in October. Just when the farmers were coming out of the covid losses, the rain hit the region and affected the yield, he added. Such bad was the situation that fields that would yield 50 kilograms of roses during Diwali times every year barely yield one kilogram this season, said Chauhan speaking to the Indianexpress.com. The farmers in Rel village who owned about 50 bighas of roses farms couldn’t even meet day to day expenses.

Farmers stated that flower sales had been quite good for two months in Shravan and Navratri times, seeing sales of up to Rs 200 per kg. After that, prices of roses went up to Rs 1,000 per kg in big cities. In Vadodara’s flower market, traders are actually saving the rose petals for the garlands–priced up to Rs 100. Marigold garlands are being sold for up to Rs 50 per piece. The price of marigold is Rs 50 per kg, while roses are being sold up to Rs 500 per kg.

A trader speaking exclusively to Indianexpress said, “we are not able to give loose roses to customers as they are extremely expensive. Customers usually pick up a mix of loose flowers (marigold and roses) along with the garlands but we are not able to give them this time.

Growing castor seeds instead

This year has been a lacklustre for many farmers. Farmers living about 40 kilometres away from Rel village in Anand had to even skip the rose season this monsoon and instead sown castor seeds this season, said Kanu Rathod. Rathod further added rose farmers of the village decided to skip a year or two after suffering heavy Covid-19 lockdown led losses. The second wave that battered the country along with the possibility of a third wave left the farmers anxious. This led all of them to not plant roses during monsoon this year.

Prices are so high!

Roses perish fast and so they have to be plucked at night and transported to the market early morning. The rose flowers will lose their value if not plucked and taken to the market by 4 am. And going by the prices, common customers won’t go for the roses and so do traders who are also buying minimum stock, Rathod added.

Traders hopeful; prices may come down

Despite witnessing heavy losses due to monsoon and covid, traders are still hopeful that prices may come down during the upcoming wedding season. By December, hopeful, the prices should come down and wedding season picks up to February, a trader told the Indian express.