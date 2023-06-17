Leos to Scorpions: Cheers to these whiskies according to your Zodiac sign

Those who believe in astrology know that each sign possesses distinct characteristics that can influence their life choices, the way they behave, and also the way their life unravels. From a sensitive Cancerian to a passionate Scorpio to a balanced Libran, there’s a whisky out there that aligns with your astrological traits. So, let’s embark on a celestial whisky journey and uncover which bottle is destined to become your signature sip.

Johnnie Walker Double Black for the determined Aries

Aries individuals are recognized for their unwavering determination and innate leadership qualities. They thrive in competitive environments and have a knack for initiating new projects, driven by their adventurous spirit. The Johnnie Walker Double Black Blended Scotch Whisky is perfect for these adventurous souls. It is matured in heavily charred oak casks with malts from the West Coast of Scotland. The smoky flavour makes it a favourite as it also has spiced clove, vanilla, orange peel, and ignited dried fruit, that come together to create a unique flavour.

GianChand Single Malt for the dependable Taurus

Taureans are widely admired for their practicality and dependable nature. They exhibit patience, and loyalty, and possess a strong work ethic. These individuals appreciate life’s finer things and strive for stability and security. And for them, the single malt whisky that is earning a name worldwide would be apt. Jim Murray, the noted whisky critic hailed it as the finest single malt from India in recent times. From the house of DeVANS, it has pineapple drop candy sweetness, a tiny hint of barley, and a backbone of vanilla. The delicate notes and thin oils are sure to go well with a Taurus.

Amrut Fusion for the versatile Gemini

Geminis are known for their curiosity, adaptability, and exceptional communication skills. Their dual nature allows them to effortlessly connect with people from diverse backgrounds. These social butterflies are often characterized by their wit and intellectual inclination. Amrut Fusion with 50% ABV will be perfect for them as it is a blend of Indian and international ingredients. The barley is from Scotland, the home of whisky while it is brewed in India. The fusion is then added to drums and flavours of spice, honey, and fresh fruit, and a hint of smoke is created. Nothing but this goes well for the Gemini.

Chivas Regal for the protective Cancer

Cancerians are highly sensitive and deeply empathetic individuals. They fiercely protect their loved ones and possess a nurturing nature. Intuition and emotional intelligence are prominent traits of these individuals. A product by Chivas Brothers, this Blended Scotch whisky is aged for 12 years and made of Strathclyde single grain, and Strathisla single malt, and becomes remarkably smooth as it is made of the finest malts and grains. What can be better?

Glenmorangie The Lasanta for the roaring Leos

Leos crave the spotlight and naturally assume leadership roles. They exude confidence, possess a charismatic personality, and have a flair for creativity. Leos are known for their loyalty and generosity, which sets them apart. The innovative and delicious blend has sunset hues and is matured in bourbon and sherry casks for 12 years, with sweet and spicy notes and rife amber. The whisky with hints of dark chocolate, hazelnut, honeycomb, raisins, and notes of cinnamon, is fit for the king.

Aberfeldy for the meticulous Virgo

Virgos are meticulous and have a strong sense of responsibility. Their methodical approach to life is driven by a pursuit of perfection. These individuals are analytical, practical, and highly organized. This Highland whisky is matured for 12 years and is available in vintage bottles taking us all the way to Scotland. The single malt has a peaches and cream palate with a creamy espresso scent, making it the most well-planned whisky, just like the Virgos.

Kamet Single Malt for Just Libra

Libras seek balance and harmony in all aspects of life. They are diplomatic, fair-minded, and possess a keen sense of justice. Excelling in cultivating and maintaining harmonious relationships is a trademark of Libras. With an air of old-world charm and modern whisky smells it is the rightly balanced whisky for the Librans. The hint of smokey and leathery aroma ending with burned, earthy smell has a sweet and chocolatey aftertaste. This comforting drink lets you be at peace.

Paul John Select Cask Peated for the passionate Scorpio

Scorpios are intense, passionate, and fiercely loyal individuals. They possess a magnetic personality and an innate sense of intuition. Determination is a characteristic trait, and they have a natural ability to bring about transformation. Distilled in Goa, this single malt has the right amount of barley, walnut, and sugary notes and blends beautifully into a sweet and savoury taste. It has classic, earthy peat notes with BBQ smoked sugar and tropical fruits as hints, with a dash of orange peel to finish it in style.

The Macallan Double Cask for the unquenchable Sagittarius

Sagittarians have an unquenchable thirst for adventure and knowledge. They approach life with a philosophical and optimistic outlook. These open-minded individuals value independence and are always ready to embrace new experiences. This Double Cask combines American Oak and the traditional Macallan Style of wood spice and rich fruits. The casks have been seasoned with oak Sherry from Europe. With notes of toffee apple, oak, vanilla, and candied orange, it is a drink one just can’t have once. The raisins, caramel, honey, and citrus flavours add to the grandness of the whisky, apt for this Zodiac sign.

Rampur whisky for the ambitious Capricorns

Capricorns are ambitious and strive for success. They possess a practical mindset, strong self-discipline, and excellent organizational skills. Reliability, responsibility, and excelling in leadership roles are common attributes. Just like the Capricorns this whisky too strived for excellence and success and made it big. It is a must-have in any bar which is handcrafted and non-chill filtered. The spicy and fruity aromas with hints of caramel and vanilla are to savoured after every win.

Singleton of Glendullan for the visionary Aquarius

Aquarians are visionary individuals with a unique perspective on the world. They are known for their intellectual prowess, humanitarian nature, and unconventional thinking. Valuing individuality and freedom, they often challenge the status quo. Aged for 12, 15, and 18 years, this Scotch whisky is aged in American and European oak casks that lend it the balance and flavour that can only be thought of by a visionary and appreciated by one. With aromas of the honeyed palate, fresh fruit, and sweet, creamy aftertaste, it will overwhelm the intellectuals.

Laphroaig Scotch for the caring Pisces

Pisceans are highly intuitive, compassionate, and empathetic individuals. With their vivid imagination, they often excel in artistic pursuits. Known for their gentle nature and willingness to help others, Pisceans are natural caregivers. The whisky based on centuries-old traditions has surprising sweetness and notes of seaweed and peat along with a strong and smoky scent. The malted barley aged for 10 years is apt for the Pisceans who understand that things can grow with love and patience.