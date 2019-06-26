Leonardo DiCaprio shares Instagram post on Chennai water crisis; here’s what Titanic actor said

Leonardo DiCaprio mentioned Chennai water crisis in his post

Famous Hollywood actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio shared a picture on Instagram about Chennai’s water crisis and said that only rain can save the South Indian city from the miserable situation. While describing the picture, he wrote more about the issue of the water crisis in Chennai and said, “the Southern Indian City of Chennai is in crisis and four of its main water reservoirs have gone dry. This crisis has forced people to scramble for urgent solutions and in order, to get water from government tank the locals have to stand in lines for hours.”

Adding to his statement the Oscar-winning actor also mentioned that “As the water levels depleted, hotels and restaurants started to shut down temporarily, and the air con was turned off in the city’s metro. Officials in the city continue to try and find alternative sources of water – but the community continues to pray for rain.”

Notably, Chennai’s water crisis has become a severe issue and has affected life in Chennai adversely. The issue is now getting international attention and this shows how the scarcity of water can hit a city.

Water woes are nothing new for Indian cities and villages. Ever summer the story is the same, governments neglecting and people suffering. Water is one of the most essential commodity that needs our attention. Modernization has led to rising in such issues, especially in the cities. Unplanned infrastructural development and lack of government regulation and implementation of existing rules under expert supervision in this sector are resulting in depleting groundwater levels in major cities. Such infrastructural growth is also hampering the groundwater replenishing process. Areas like Latur in Maharashtra are in news ever summer and have been facing water scarcity since decades resulting in hundreds of farmer’s suicide every year and the number increases with time.

In the case of Chennai, the issue seems similar. There were nearly two dozen water bodies in Chennai including three rivers and a British period Buckingham canal. Today, it is reduced to half a dozen. Successive governments are to be blamed for this as they have done precious little to replenish these lakes and water sources. Moreover, governments occupied the areas in and around these lakes for construction activities and one such construction was done on the Nungambakkam lake during the 1970s to build a monument called Valluvar Kottam dedicated to Thiruvalluvar.

The central water commission said that Tamil Nadu will face a rainfall deficit of 41 per cent till June 13 this year. The condition seems to worsen over weak monsoon woes, according to a report of India Today.

The situation of Chennai has become pitiful as the major population is dependant on water tankers and municipal supply for daily requirements of drinking water. The condition is worrying as people have very scarce water even for daily needs like bathing and sanitation. Bottle water prices are at all time high and are selling at a cost four times the normal price.

If preventive and sustainable actions are not taken for the future, experts believe the situation will worsen every year and could result is water becoming a luxury that only riches can afford.