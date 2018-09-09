LED cinema screens: Know about the latest technology that’s a threat to projectors

PVR will adapt more of its screens to Onyx technology in the coming months, with Inox also set to adopt the same technology.

The days of watching a film in complete darkness in a cinema hall might be over. There is new technology in place in the form of LED cinema screens that make projectors obsolete, thus removing the need for complete darkness in a hall.

Samsung has come up with high-dynamic-range LED theatre display, which has better-quality pictures, 3D and sound. Called Onyx, the screens were launched in India at PVR Icon, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, the 12th such screen in the world. The high dynamic range will ensure that the on-screen content is at peak brightness level, delivering better consistency, true black colour, unparalleled 3D depth, power efficiency and space optimisation, coupled with clear, crisp sound with multi-sensory presentation. The best part is that apart from movies, sports, games and concerts can also be viewed on the screen.

“India is a film-loving country. Our movies are full of vibrant colours and rich music. Onyx Cinema LED will be the true solution for such content and we believe this technology will be a ‘blockbuster’ in the film industry. It is going to revolutionise the movie-viewing experience,” says Puneet Sethi, vice-president, consumer electronics enterprise business, Samsung India.

JBL by Harman International and Samsung’s Audio Lab will make the audio as good as the visuals, rewarding you with a thousand times better viewing experience. The scenes will start to feel lifelike with comprehensible audio. This combination kills ‘rearward bias’ by swelling the audio ‘sweet spot’. This means that all viewers in a hall can enjoy good sound quality regardless of their seat positions.