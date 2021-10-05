Leading architects exhibit their works at Ahmedabad expo on occasion of World Architecture Day

Architecture Expo in Ahmedabad

The Indian Institute of Architects organised the first of its kind two-day exhibition named “Ahmedabad Collective” where leading architects of the city showcased their design. The exhibition was held at CREDAI Ahmedabad house on the occasion of World Architecture Day celebrations.

Top architectural firms of the city participated in the exhibition. Dr Bimal Patel’s HCP, Gurjit Matharoo’s Matharoo Associates, BV Doshi’s Vastu Shilpa, Parulben Zaveri’s Abhikram, Associated Architects by Bhavik Nandi, Mayank Ghedia, Vatsal Joshi, Modo Design by Arpan Shah, Rizwan Kadri are some of the names. All these firms showcased both their ongoing as well as completed projects in and outside the city.

IIA Ahmedabad Chapter Chairman Vatsal Joshi present at the occasion called the show first attempt to present a common platform to let the general public know why Ahmedabad is called the “mecca of architecture in Indi”. He also praised the small community of architects who shaped the city.

IIA is the national body of architects based in Mumbai with centres in several cities across India. Established in 1917, the body has 20,000 members and united the Architects of India to promote aesthetic, scientific and practical efficiency of the profession both in Practice and in Education, says its official website

A talk session was organised with the architecture students and aspirations who were guided for their future by the participating architects