Leadership and Success decoded! Leadership lessons for Mind, Body and Soul

For leaders, professionals, the salaried class and people cutting across all walks of life, fear seems to have set in.

How to be a leader during these times of continuous distress? Uncertainty drives the world today more than ever. Just when we thought that life can get back to a sense of normalcy, we are now witnessing another wave of the pandemic taking hold rather disturbingly. For leaders, professionals, the salaried class and people cutting across all walks of life, fear seems to have set in.

Leveraging Leadership Lessons for Mind, Body and Soul

Published by FingerPrint, ‘Spirituality for Leadership & Success’ marks a first-of-its-kind series that offers brilliant insights on how Indian spirituality is closely linked with nurturing one’s growth trajectory and leadership potential so as to rise above the fears that pose as hurdles in the way of professional and personal growth.

Dive into the pages of Pranay’s ‘Vivekananda: Spirituality for Leadership & Success’, where the life of Swami Vivekananda is showcased in a condensed format but in a way that is so in sync with today’s times. Those interested in reading more can explore the other books in the series too such as on the Gita, Hinduism, Vedanta, Buddha.

According to this book, ancient India is full of examples of how even powerful kings such as Chandragupta Maurya, as explained by Vivekananda, moved towards self-evolution by looking deeply into his own life and traveling inward for enabling real transformation.

Setting the context for how no work is superior or inferior, the author shares how a purpose-centred life is possible by tuning into one’s inner power.

“To be flowing in the work we do, it is imperative that we do not judge everything only by material standards….Power from the outside itself does not mean much without expressing your inner power,” the author writes in the book on Vivekananda.

A logical question then arises: What made it possible for Vivekananda to be fearless, wise, strong and exceptionally practical?

We all know that Vivekananda went through tremendous hardships and never gave up his mission.

“Vivekananda, the Upanishads and Buddha taught that dynamism simply means to carry on walking on the path. That is the way of the Warrior, and in fact, of the Leader,” the book informs.

For thought leaders and anyone aspiring for leadership roles and professional growth, Pranay’s book, “Vivekananda: Spirituality for Leadership & Success” offers a brilliant and in-depth clarity on how to let go of tensions and resolve problems by training and disciplining your attitude to it in a simple, easy-to-understand format.