Law for zero carbon emissions: New Zealand makes fight against climate change legally binding

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that her country had placed themselves on history’s right side in the climate change battleground.
On Thursday, New Zealand’s parliament passed a law enshrining a target 2050 for greenhouse gas reduction. The law makes the goal legally binding. It aims to help in keeping global warming below a 1.5 degree celsius rise as predicted by the United Nations.
She further said that the choice made her proud. She hopes that it remains as a testament to them joining the right side for the future generations. She even said that the rising sea levels are obviously leading to a number of events. Science has said that the impact would be on flora and fauna but diseases will eventually spread in other areas. The bill even provided a framework for the 5 billion population of New Zealand to adapt to.
The groundbreaking law comes at the heels of a massive climate change uproar. Teenage Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg’s impassioned speech during the Climate Action Summit 2019 held by the United Nations asked world leaders to do something concrete in terms of climate change. It finally seems like few people in power have listened. Global warming is a real issue at the moment with several countries discussing the same. Environmental activists are hoping that other countries follow the example of New Zealand’s decision and take some steps towards preserving the environment.
The Labour-led coalition government spearheaded the bill. It even supported by the main opposition, Nation Party, despite promising changes in the same if they win in the 2020 election. Thus, the landmark judgement received near-unanimous support.
Food and Bird chief executive Kevin Hague said that the bill was only the first step for a concrete solution to climate change.
