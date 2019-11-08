Law for zero carbon emissions: New Zealand makes fight against climate change legally binding

On Thursday, New Zealand’s parliament passed a law enshrining a target 2050 for greenhouse gas reduction. The law makes the goal legally binding. It aims to help in keeping global warming below a 1.5 degree celsius rise as predicted by the United Nations.

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that her country had placed themselves on history’s right side in the climate change battleground. She further said that the choice made her proud. She hopes that it remains as a testament to them joining the right side for the future generations. She even said that the rising sea levels are obviously leading to a number of events. Science has said that the impact would be on flora and fauna but diseases will eventually spread in other areas. The bill even provided a framework for the 5 billion population of New Zealand to adapt to.