Lata Mangeshkar wishes Modi on Raksha Bandha, PM says her message is an ‘inspiration’

The PM also wished good health and long life for Mangeshkar.

On the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Lata Mangeshkar shared a special audio message with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the wishes from the legendary singer are a source of inspiration to him.

Praising Modi’s efforts as the prime minister, Mangeshkar, 90, posted the audio note accompanied by a video montage of her pictures with the PM on Twitter on Monday.

The singer said she couldn’t send rakhi to him because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I couldn’t send rakhi today, the reason for which the entire world is aware of. Narendra bhai, you have worked so hard for the nation, spoken so well for it, that the citizens will never be able to forget,” she said.

Mangeshkar said on Raksha Bandhan, she would want the prime minister to promise that he would continue to take the country forward.

“Today, millions of women in India won’t be able to tie you a rakhi. But you can understand. If possible, then on this day of rakhi, promise us to take India ahead. Namaskar,” she added.

In his response to Mangeshkar’s message, the PM said the singer’s message has filled him with fresh energy.

“Lata didi, on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, this emotional message from you has filled me with immense inspiration and energy. With the blessings of millions of mothers and sisters our country will reach greater heights and achieve success,” Modi replied on the microblogging site.

The PM also wished good health and long life for Mangeshkar.

The music veteran has often showered praise on Modi and hailed his work as the prime minister of the country.

Last year, during his monthly radio address “Mann Ki Baat”, Modi had described Mangeshkar as an elder sister and said the singer’s humility continues to be an inspiration.