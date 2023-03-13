Lakshmi Mittal to Adar Poonawalla, Indian billionaires who own properties outside India

Mukesh Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal, Adar Poonawalla, and Hinduja Brothers – Indian billionaires are among some of the richest people in the world. While these billionaires are known for their net worth and business turnover, they also own luxurious and lavish houses in India and abroad. From some of the most luxurious mansions to the most expansive estates, here’s a look at Indian billionaires’ luxurious properties abroad.

Three homes for Lakshmi Mittal

Lakshmi Mittal has built an empire for himself in the UK with his hard work. For the longest time, the business tycoon owned the most expensive properties in London. As per LiveMint, in 2013, Lakshmi Mittal put his palatial London home on sale. HT reported that Lakshmi Mittal’s bungalows are located in the premium locations in the UK – the Kensington Palace Gardens (one that went on sale) and Billionaires Row. That’s not all, as per the Business Insider, Lakshmi Mittal owns another luxurious mansion – Summer Palace on Bishop Avenue. Here’s a look at his bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Carlton House – Hinduja Brothers

In 2013, as per a Forbes report, the Hinduja family has a permanent residence in London – the Carlton House Terrace. The $500 million mansion is made up of four interconnected, six-storeyed white Georgian houses. You read that right!

Stoke Park splurge – Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani has a 900-year-old hotel in London. At present, the property is operated as a 49-bedroom property with a 27-hole golf course, 14 acres of private gardens, and 13 tennis courts. Reliance, per an official statement, said that the RIIHL division of the company is gearing up to enhance the sports and leisure facilities at this heritage site. Read about luxurious properties owned by Mukesh Ambani here

Mayfair Apartment – Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla owns three luxurious properties in India – a huge palace-like home in Pune, a stud farm redesigned by Sussane Khan, and the popular Lincoln House in Mumbai, which overlooks the ocean. That’s not all, Adar Poonawalla made a lease deal for an apartment in Mayfair, London. As per Livemint, in March 2021, he leased the home on one of the district’s best roads from Polish billionaire Dominika Kulczyk. The 25,000 square feet (2,322 square meters) house is equivalent to about 24 average English homes.