Lakshadeepam: After Ayodhya world-record, Kerala’s Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple lights one lakh lamps!

Concluding the 56 day Murajapam festival with grand celebrations on Wednesday, the auspicious occasion coincided with Makar Sankranti this year.

After Ayodhya scripted history by lighting up over 5.50 lakh earthen lamps during last year’s Diwali celebrations, it is now the turn of Kerala’s capital city! Lakshadeepam, observed once in six years, shone in full splendour at Thiruvananthapuram’s iconic Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala.

The capital city’s much revered temple deity is worshipped in the form of Lord Vishnu who is resting as ‘Anantha Shayana’. Marking visual splendour and grandeur, one lakh oil lamps were lit at the temple. The oil lamps comprised of earthen oil lamps and brass lamps across the temple premises.

While the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple’s exact date or year of origin is not known, references to the temple have been documented in Srimad Bhagavatam (Canto 10, Chapter 79) and the Puranas. It is stated that Balarama had visited the temple and bathed in its famed ‘Padmatheertham’ and made offerings.

The famed ninth century Bhakti poet Nammalwar and one among the 12 Vaishnava saints belonging to the Alvar tradition had composed ten hymns praising Lord Padmabha, thereby strengthening the belief of devotees about the antiquity of the temple and its deity.

Concluding the 56 day Murajapam festival with grand celebrations on Wednesday, the auspicious occasion coincided with Makar Sankranti this year.

Around 15,000 passes had been issued to the public and nearly 5000 passes given to temple employees, members of the Travancore royal family and government staff.

READ | Diwali 2019: Ayodhya to celebrate Deepotsav, to light world record number of diyas

Elaborate, eye-popping illuminations decked up the temple’s ‘Gopuram’ and ‘Shivelipura’, all of which were decorated with hundreds and thousands of lamps made from brass and soil, according to local reports.

Clearly, the temple lighting dazzled devotees who flocked to the shrine, as it was arranged in such a way that the temple’s magnificence was reflecting the still waters of the sacred ‘Padmatheertham’.

Amidst festivities and evening chanting of prayers, social media was abuzz with photos and videos of one lakh lamps were shimmering in and around the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple premises. Besides one lakh lamps, electric lighting had been elaborately arranged across the temple premises.