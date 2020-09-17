  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lakme Fashion Week goes digital this October

By: |
September 17, 2020 1:49 PM

The virtual event will be live from October 21 to 25 on a high-tech virtual platform specially created for LFW.

The interactive virtual venue aims to host "state of the art curated shows" with top technology, e-commerce, engaging digital content and cyber networking. (File photo: IE)

Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) on Thursday announced that the fashion showcase is going digital and season fluid for its Winter Festive edition this October. The virtual event will be live from October 21 to 25 on a high-tech virtual platform specially created for LFW.

The interactive virtual venue aims to host “state of the art curated shows” with top technology, e-commerce, engaging digital content and cyber networking.  “With the first-ever digital edition, Lakme Fashion Week will be reinvented to continue to enable the business of fashion, create new experiences for audiences and put the spotlight back on the future of fashion,” Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme said in a statement.

Related News

As a response towards the pandemic, which has impacted the fashion industry, LFW plans to support designers and artisans through a Virtual Showroom, connecting buyers and consumers and generating demand for the industry’s growth.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head Lifestyle Businesses at IMG Reliance said the fashion industry today needs a “conscious new direction” to sustain in the COVID-19 world.

“We hope to create this space for the industry to thrive and flourish. With a digital platform, we will bridge gaps between national and international audiences and buyers while continuing to support and nurture the design community,” the statement further read.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Lakme Fashion Week goes digital this October
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 testing: Delhi HC directs Capital to ramp up RT-PCR testing; calls for ‘quantum leap’
2Mahalaya celebrated amid COVID-19, Durga Puja a month later
3Don’t let COVID-19 dampen festive spirit: Mamata Banerjee on Mahalaya