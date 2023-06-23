Lady Gaga’s Born This Way to Lizzo’s Everybody’s Gay: A look at songs to celebrate Pride Month

The music industry is as infinite and diverse as the LGBTQ community. The past decade has seen a booming increase in queer artists in the music industry, from global stars like Sam Smith, Lizzo to independent artists like FLETCHER, these musicians have pushed the boundaries of the industry and their music and have helped keep the pride spirit alive.

Each of them have unique ways to express themselves – The songs are usually based on celebrating one’s sexuality, the story of coming out, overcoming societal expectations, and ultimately invoking a sense of community. The past decade has seen an explosion in varying strands of music by the rainbow community and their queer factor, the artist’s standing as an icon or ally, and how much of a pop culture moment it was. This decade, we witnessed a boom in the participation and representation of queer musicians in the mainstream media.

We have curated a colourful playlist of top 10 songs by LGBTQ artists, representing the nuanced, ever-expanding queer community that will make you want to revamp your playlist:

Fletcher: Becky’s So Hot

FLETCHER’s playfully bitter, rock-inspired track, Becky’s So Hot is a song that justifies your sexual desires wanting to sleep with your ex-girlfriend’s new girlfriend and what’s gayer than that?

Lady Gaga: Born This Way

Iconic, powerful and unabashedly queer are the words for “Born This way”

Also Read Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush is a failed business opportunity: An open letter to Bollywood

Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras’: ‘Unholy’

This song made history by hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning a Grammy for Best Pop Duo Performance, by openly trans and non-binary artists.

Dove Cameron:’Boyfriend’

Cameron gave a summer anthem for queer people. “Boyfriend” became a powerful, provocative hit and this ex-Disney star’s song took over the internet overnight.

Hayley Kioko- ‘for the girls’

Rightly called , the “Lesbian Jesus” Hayley brings forward the ultimate pop anthem with her album, Panaroma coming out with her girlfriend in the music video. This song will make you dance.

Also Read Unleashing your fashion superpowers: A GenZ guide to fashion and feminism

Taylor Swift: You Need To Calm Down

The pop queen came up as an ally to the queer community with her track and asked her fans to support the Equality Act, a bill aiming to reduce discrimination against LGBTQ people in the U.S.

Panic at the Disco: Girls/ Girls/Boys

Girls love girls and Boys/ Love is not a choice Brendon Urie, the pansexual rockstar has said it loud and clear. An all-time favourite be it at a club or a house party.

Lizzo: ‘Everybody’s Gay’

Everybody’s gay, yeah, it’s a happy place in here, baby, you’re safe” the singer rightly says as she discusses her sexuality with her album.

Hozier: ‘Take Me To Church’

The song immediately caught people’s attention and fell into controversies after its release. Even though it is about sexuality and a critique to the Catholic church many people misinterpreted all of it and didn’t realize it wasn’t about going to church. But nevertheless, it remains a powerful and raw track.

Ru Paul- ‘Supermodel’

Drag Queen Ru Paul’s “Supermodel” is everything queer, and is a Pride Anthem that justifies the evolution of Pride lingo over time.