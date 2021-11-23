  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ladakh MP tweets pics of trash left by tourists, calls out “inhuman behaviour”

Updated: November 23, 2021 8:54 PM

BJP leader Jamyang Tsering Namgyal tweeted a few pictures on Tuesday in which a lot of garbage can be seen dumped in and around Indus River.

ladakh, ladakh tourism, tourists in ladakh,Namgyal's tweet comes as many pilgrims gathered for the Sindhu Pushkar festival in Ladakh.

Ladakh, ‘the land of High Passes’, has over the years become the ‘IT’ place for a refreshing summer getaway. It is known and highly recommended by visitors and travelers for its scenic beauty, majestic mountains and picturesque views. It is a dream for bike riders to enjoy Ladakh’s landscape as they zoom past their way basking in the sun and in its fresh air! While the rising number of tourists every season is a good thing for the tourism industry in Ladakh, it is on the other hand, also proving to be a bane.

BJP leader Jamyang Tsering Namgyal tweeted a few pictures on Tuesday in which a lot of garbage including plastic bags and bottles can be seen dumped in and around Indus River. His tweet comes as many pilgrims gathered for the Sindhu Pushkar festival in Ladakh. Namgyal welcomed the pilgrims in his tweets but also condemned the “inhuman behaviour” of a few who were responsible for spoiling Ladakh’s clean environment.

This is not the first time that the BJP MP has reached out and urged the people visiting Ladakh to keep the surroundings clean. Namgyal had made a similar appeal in July. Looks like the government may have to introduce strict measures if no improvement is seen in the coming days.

