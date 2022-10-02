Lab grown diamonds vs natural diamonds: Pros, cons and what sets them apart

By Vaibhav Karnavat,



Since the 4th century BC, diamonds have been treasured and flaunted and why wouldn’t they be? But it’s clearly not the 4th century BC anymore, and like us our diamonds also needed to change. And they now have with the advent of the eco-friendly lab-grown diamonds. What really are these man-made marvels and what’s the mystery surrounding them? Lab-grow diamonds as the name suggests are diamonds that are cultured or grown in a laboratory. Man and science come together to create what God intended. These diamonds are chemically and optically identical to natural diamonds, so they offer the same shine, sparkle, and brilliance of a naturally mined diamond.

Natural diamonds are generated by nature over millions of years as a consequence of extreme heat and pressure. Lab grown diamonds are subjected to the same conditions, but in a laboratory setting. In reality, the procedure used to generate a Lab Grown Diamond reduces the growth period to a few months.



Most modern jewelers are opting for lab diamonds, making them the go-to-stone of the present and future. In terms of certification and grading, such as the 4Cs, lab diamonds go head-to-head with natural ones and come out indistinguishable in every which way. There is no visual distinction between the stones. Colorless or near colorless diamonds can be found in both natural and lab grown diamonds. Both lab and natural diamonds are available in all conventional shapes, including round, princess, oval, marquise, pear, cushion, radiant, emerald, and asscher.

Now that we know how similar both the stones are, the question arises how are they different?

For starters, lab-grown diamonds are way more affordable than natural diamonds. A simple logic of demand and supply explains this. Natural diamonds are limited in nature because it takes billions of years to create them, while with lab-grown diamonds there is no can on supply. Add to that no extra expenses spent on mining and transportation; you have on your hand a comparatively affordable option.

The second and arguably more important difference is their impact on the environment. Lab-grown diamonds are the more sustainable option. You can trace their origin back to the T, so there are no environmental or humanitarian repercussions that a naturally mined diamond would carry. When you choose a lab-grown diamond over a natural one, you are also making a more conscious and responsible choice for the Earth in general. It all boils down to what you want your stone to represent.

A consideration amongst many are the long-term worth of lab diamonds; currently this is unknown. Natural diamond prices of high grade, mainly solitaires, have remained pretty stable over a period of time. Lab Diamonds are relatively new to the jewelry market, the supply and demand balance is still developing and therefore the long-term value of Lab Grown Diamonds is not yet established. Lab-grown diamonds are rapidly becoming the default choice for the generation of today.

(The author is Founder at House of Quadri. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)