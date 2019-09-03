Waste to money tool: With KVIC Terracota Grinder, potters can reduce costs, save a lot – Here’s how

KVIC distributed 200 Electric Potter Wheels under Kumhar Sashaktikaran in Sewapuri village on Monday, providing direct jobs to over 800 potters. Image: Twitter/@ChairmanKvic

KVIC Terracota Grinder benefits: Potters can save a lot of money with the first-ever ‘Terracotta Grinder’ launched by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). This machine can grind the wasted and broken pottery items for re-using in pottery-making. Launching the machine today at Sewapuri, Varanasi, KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said that earlier the wasted pottery items were grinded in normal khal-musal (mortar and pestle) and its fine powder was mixed with the normal clay.

“Mixing this powder in stipulated ratio to normal clay makes the resulting pottery items stronger. This Terracotta grinder will make grinding of wasted pottery items faster than the traditional mortar and pestle,” he said.

Monetary Benefit

According to Saxena, the Terracota Grinder will lessen the cost of production, and will also help in solving the problem of shortage of clays. The KVIC chairman said, “The cost of one tractor trolley of clay is Rs 2,600 in the Varanasi area. By mixing 20 percent of this wasted terracotta powder, the potter will make a saving of at least Rs 520. This will also create more job opportunities in the villages.”

The Terracota Grinder has been designed by the KVIC Chairman, and fabricated by a Rajkot-based engineering unit, KVIC said in a statement.

High Demand for Pottery

On Monday, the KVIC Chairman also distributed 200 Electric Potter Wheels and other pottery machines among the villagers. He said that the machines will not only create 900 new jobs, but will also meet the growing demand for terracotta products at Varanasi railway station.

Recently, the Ministry of Railways had told Zonal Railways and IRCTC to take urgent necessary action to ensure the use of locally produced, environment-friendly terracotta products like Kulhad, glasses and plates for serving passengers through all static catering units at Varanasi and Raibareilly railway stations.

Union Minister of MSME Nitin Gadkari recently proposed to introduce kulhads and other terracotta products at 400 prominent railway stations. The proposal is under active consideration of the Railways.