This woman makes Rs 4.3 lakh by keeping bees, supplying honey in just 13 months

Beekeper Shabana Pathan with KVIC Chairman VK Saxena.

KVIC Honey Mission: Khadi and Village Industries Mission (KVIC) has set an ambitious target for record honey production in the country. Its efforts are not just boosting honey production but also helping thousands of people with an alternative source of income. A shining example of this is Shabana Pathan, a beekeeper from Palanpur, Gujarat.

KVIC had provided 10 bee boxes to Pathan in December 2018 under the Honey Mission. In just around 13 months, Pathan has now 130 bee boxes from which she has extracted 3300 kg of pure honey. Not just this, Pathan is supplying the honey at Rs 130/kg to Banas Dairy, KVIC Charman VK Saxena shared on social media recently. At this rate, the total amount Pathan has received by supplying honey to the Banas dairy is Rs 4,29,000 (Rs 130×3300)!

“Met Shabana Pathan a beekeeper from Palanpur, Gujarat who was given10 bee Boxes in Dec 2018 under Honey Mission. She has now 130 bee Boxes & so far extracted 3300 kg honey. Supplying to Banas Dairy @ Rs130/kg,” Saxena tweeted.

The KVIC chairman recently told FE Online that not just Khadi, village industry is an important segment for the commission. Among several activities under this segment, KVIC is providing bee boxes and electric potter wheels to people across the country. Talking about the ambitious honey production target, Saxena had said that India may become the sixth-largest honey producer in the world this year. In the next two years, India may be among the top three honey producers of the world.

Between 2017-18 and 2019-20, KVIC has distributed 129,469 bee boxes across the country and trained 13,066 beekeepers.

Under the Honey Mission, KVIC provides training and 10 bee boxes with live colonies to beneficiaries including farmers, beekeepers and unemployed youth. The mission aims to generate livelihood for the beneficiaries and increase honey production in the country.

KVIC also runs beekeeping training programmes and courses.