KVIC aims to tap foreign market in festival season with Khadi gift box of silk masks, priced at Rs 500

KVIC launches Khadi gift box of silk masks for upcoming festival season.

In the upcoming festival season, you can gift your families and friends an attractive gift box of exclusive Khadi Silk Face Masks. Union Minister for MSME, Nitin Gadkari on Friday launched the Gift Box developed by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). In an official statement, the MSME ministry said that the gift box consists of four handcrafted silk masks in different colours and prints. “The masks are packed in a beautifully crafted handmade paper box in black colour with golden embossed printing,” it said.

Praising the gift box, Gadkari said, it is an apt product to celebrate the spirit of festivals while also ensuring safety. He also lauded the mask-making initiative of KVIC, saying “this provided the artisans with sustainable livelihood during the most difficult time of Corona pandemic.”

A Khadi gift box of silk masks is priced at Rs 500 and now available at all KVIC outlets in Delhi-NCR.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the idea behind launching the gift box is to tap the foreign market and a large Indian population looking for reasonably priced gift items for their loved ones during the festival season.

As per MSME Ministry’s statement, the gift boxes will have one printed Silk Mask and three other masks in solid attractive colours. These triple-layered silk masks are skin-friendly, washable, reusable and bio-degradable. The Silk Masks have three pleats and come with adjustable ear loops and attractive beads. It has two inner layers of 100 per cent Khadi cotton fabric and one top layer of Silk fabric.

In another development on Friday, KVIC joined hands with ITBP to supply mustard oil. As per a statement by MSME ministry, the ITBP will soon place an order for supply of 1200 quintals of high quality kacchi ghani mustard oil which will be supplied by KVIC through its PMEGP units in a month’s time.