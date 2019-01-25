Kumbh Mela 2019: Cultural programme leaves visitors spellbound, watch video

Source: ANI

A cultural programme held at Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Thursday left audiences enthralled. The dance performance had folk dances by several artists who were dressed in traditional outfits.

Earlier in January, a laser and sound show was held in Prayagraj ahead of the Kumbh Mela that depicted the history behind the kumbh and its significance; it was projected at Prayagraj Fort Wall.

The Uttar Pradesh government together with several civic agencies made special arrangements to attract visitors at Kumbh Mela from all over the world. Kumbh Mela which is said to be the largest religious gathering in the world began on January 15 and will end on March 04, 2019.

READ ALSO | Kumbh Mela 2019: From food courts to eco-friendly utensils; here are the surprises that await pilgrims

Spread over an area of 45 km, the 55-day long event has food courts, a tent city and many other attractions. In addition, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the shutdown of tanneries in the cities of Kanpur and Unnao from December 15 to March 15 for clean water in the holy river of the Ganges during the Kumbh festival.

Authorities have also deployed more than one lakh cleaning agents (Swachhagrahis) to maintain the hygiene of the Kumbh.

The UNESCO recognised the Kumbh Mela as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2017.