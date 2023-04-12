Kumar Mangalam Birla: The inspiring journey of one of India’s most prominent businessmen

Kumar Mangalam Birla is a prominent industrialist and the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, which is one of the largest conglomerates in India.

Though he was born into the Birla family, which is known for its business acumen and philanthropic contributions to society, his journey towards the top 10 richest billionaires in India hasn’t been a fair-weather ride whatsoever. In this article, we take a glace through Kumar Mangalam Birla’s inspiring journey, net worth, contribution to the society among others.

Kumar Mangalam Birla: Young Shoulders, Heavy Responsibilities

Kumar Mangalam Birla began his journey as the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group in 1995, at the young age of 28, following the unexpected passing of his father, Aditya Vikram Birla.

He had to take on the responsibility of managing the business empire, which included a diverse range of companies operating in industries such as textiles, cement, chemicals, aluminum, and telecommunications.

Under Kumar Mangalam Birla’s leadership, the Aditya Birla Group expanded its presence globally and diversified into new sectors. The group went on to become the third-largest business group in India under his guidance.

Kumar Mangalam Birla: Business expansion

Kumar Mangalam Birla also played a crucial role in transforming the Indian telecommunications industry by launching Idea Cellular, which became one of the leading telecom companies in the country. However, his tenure as the chairman of Vodafone Idea, a debt-laden telecom enterprise resulting from the 2018 merger of Idea Cellular and Vodafone India, came to an end in August 2021.

He also ventured into the retail sector by launching the fashion retail chain, Pantaloons, which became a household name in India.

Kumar Mangalam Birla: Philanthropy

In addition to his business acumen, Kumar Mangalam Birla is also known for his philanthropic contributions to society. He established the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, which has implemented several programs for the upliftment of rural communities in India.

During the year 2020, the Aditya Birla Group made a contribution of Rs 500 crore towards measures to provide relief from COVID, out of which Rs 400 crore was donated to the PM-CARES fund.

Kumar Mangalam Birla: Net Worth

Today, the Aditya Birla Group is a globally diversified conglomerate with operations in over 36 countries and revenues of over $60 billion, out of which more than a half comes from abroad.



In 2023, as per Forbes’ list of richest Indians, Birla ranks at ninth position, while he is the 124th richest person in the world, as per his real-time net worth, according to Forbes.