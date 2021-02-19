Kudos! Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore police installs sanitary napkin vending machines

Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district gets sanitary pad vending machine in all police stations. (IE Image)

Kudos! In a first for Tamil Nadu, the Cuddalore police became the first police station in the state to install a sanitary napkin vending machine in Tamil Nadu for the lady cops. The machines that can vend biodegradable sanitary pads at the cost of five rupees has been set up at 65 places across the district.

M Sree Abhinav, the Superintendent of Police at Cuddalore while inaugurating the initiative said that he decided to take up the drive after having a discussion with women cops in the district about how to make the working place better.

The vending machines will be installed in the district police station, all-women police station, armed reserve among other places. The vending machine will also be available at mobile toilets for women cops. The SP said that the initiative will help women cops stationed at bandobast duties during VIP visits and at public areas. The machines were sponsored by the Sanmar group.

The women personnel at Cuddalore police applauded the initiative. They said that the vending machines will be helpful during times when they have to morning in early morning shifts and come back late post-midnight.

DSP K Shanthi said that they no longer have to seek help from nearby houses during the times they get periods during duty hours, creating “unnecessary tension” in the area. The initiative will help them concentrate on their duty better she added.