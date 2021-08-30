Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Wishes: Messages and greetings for loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp

This year, Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 30. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Krishna Janmashtami 2021: The festival of Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Considered to be Lord Vishnu’s eighth avatar, Lord Krishna is the preserver. His birth is celebrated as Gokul Ashtami Krishna Janmashtami.

Born Queen Devaki and King Vasudeva in a dungeon in Mathura, Krishna is the god of love, compassion, and tenderness. According to scripture, he was raised by foster parents Yashoda and Nanda. He grew up with brother Lord Balaram and sister Goddess Subhadra.

According to legend, it was prophesied that Krishna would end the reign of the evil king Kansa, his maternal uncle. Following the marriage of Devaski and Vasudeva, it was predicted that their eighth son would be the one to kill Kansa.

Upon hearing the prophesy, Kansa jailed both Vasudeva and Devaki, and killed all their sons. After Krishna’s birth, Vasudeva managed to smuggle him out to Nanda and Yashoda, who raised him in Vrindavan. Lord Krishna finally returned to Mathura years later and killed Kansa.

The eighth day of Krishna Paksha or dark fortnight of Shraavan marks the birth festival of Lord Krishna. This year, Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 30. The festivities will continue till August 31.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes: There are many books that details interesting stories of his life. Today, one can thank him for everything positive, and pray for forgiveness for any misdoings.

Here are some wishes that once can share with devotees and other loved ones on Facebook and WhatsApp.