Delhi, the capital city is home to people from different ethnicities, races, and religions, who have been inhabitants for generations making it a cultural hub. Delhi holds within itself decade-old architecture to the modern neighbourhoods, this city is a perfect representation of age-old history and contemporary lifestyle, from monuments to aesthetic cafes, you name it you have it. And to make people feel closer to their roots, it has cultural centers that bring a slice of different cultures from all over the country and world.

The cultural centres in Delhi are spread across various locations and, are the ideal places to visit if you want to know about a state or country in its true sense, enjoy the authentic food. Here are the cafes in the cultural centres that are a must-visit for an authentic dining experience.

Café at The Korean Cultural Centre

The Korean Cultural Centre will offer you a piece of Korea at the heart of Delhi. From their very own Taekwondo Academy, a Korean Cafe, and two tranquil gardens in addition to their art exhibitions, theatre events, library, language courses, and film screenings. Visit this location for the fiery Kimchi Rolls, melt-in-mouth desserts, exquisite Fairytale cups of tea, and Korean appetisers that will leave you craving for more. A revamped café sthat serves Korean food at an affprdable price in a serene aesthetic setting. Everyone is welcome to visit this cafe and have some delicious traditional Korean food while they enjoy some K-pop music.

Ethiopian Cultural Centre

Since it’s the only restaurant in the city that serves Ethiopian food, foodies must go there! The sourdough pancakes at Injera, which is housed in the Ethiopian Cultural Centre, are topped with a variety of spicy vegetarian or non-vegetarian selections, and their unique ethnic coffee is not to be missed. They offer North Indian and African cuisine. One must be a member to enter this unique café, and each member is allowed to invite up to three guests. Membership applications are available online and may also be submitted in person. Members can get access to advantages including invites to cultural events, movie screenings, and use of the library/reading room.

India Islamic Centre

The iconic Karim’s operates Dilli Dastarkhwan inside IIC, and unlike some of its other locations nearby, this one serves the same excellent food in a nicer setting. From biryani, and kebabs to their Murg Mussallam, and a fine phirni to wrap it all up, will surely be a regal experience. Excellent Mughlai cuisine is served at this establishment, which is styled like a traditional Indian eatery.

Italian Cultural Centre café

The Italian Cultural Centre Cafe is a fantastic location that will delight all of your senses with its lovely outside patio facing the kitchen! The garden is at its most beautiful in the nights when candles are lit. This members-only centre serves Italian food at its best, pastas, and thin-crust pizzas are a must-try!

CAARA café- The British Council

The CAARA Cafe in the British Council, a relatively recent replacement for the previous canteen, is a pleasure in and of itself and is available to everybody with a valid ID. It has a beautiful white interior with art embellishing the walls. They provide both Italian and continental cuisine. It’s the ideal spot to enjoy a cup of coffee and a piece of cake, all of which are wonderful. A perfect place to work from and sip on their teas and coffees!

Alliance Francaise De Delhi

Bonjour, tu es en France! The Alliance Francaise, Delhi’s premier French school, welcomes anyone looking to learn the language, but you also cannot miss their delicious food. From crapes to coffees, this place offers it all. You can also take part in events and movie screenings when it’s open to everyone.