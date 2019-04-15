Korea Festival in Mumbai is offering a window into Korean culture

Published: April 15, 2019 2:09 PM

The performances take place at Courtyard in High Street Phoenix, entry to the festival is free of cost allowing visitors to experience a glimpse of Korea.

korea festival 2019 mumbai, korean culture centre cafe, korean culture festival india 2019, korean culture food, korean culture facts, korean culture collectionThe performances take place at Courtyard in High Street Phoenix, entry to the festival is free of cost allowing visitors to experience a glimpse of Korea.

By Sulakshna Wadhwa

In the recent past, India has been warming up to Korean pop-culture. The consumption of K-Drama and K-Pop content in India is definitely symbolic of the same. When popular South Korean drama, Descendants of the Sun aired on national television, it piqued Indian viewers’ interest in learning about Korean culture, furthermore creating a fanbase of young viewers through the robust of content online.

A treat just in time for intrigued fans of Korea is the Korea Festival taking place in Mumbai 13 th -14 th April at High Street Phoenix. Organized by Korea Tourism Organization, the festival is offering a window into Korean culture, the two-day long fiesta is offering experiences to visitors through cultural performances in the form of music and dance. Some of Korea’s most celebrated artists like IN2IT, a K-Pop boy band, Gamblrez Crew, a B-Boying crew, Queen, a fusion music group are seen gracing the stage.

Adding an even more first-hand experience to visitors, a food zone offering authentic Korean delicacies such as bibimbap, sujeonggwa, for sampling is available. Some of the other interesting aspects include Korean Games like Tuho (Pitch-pot), Ddakji (Slap Match), and Jegichagi (Shuttlecock). Among the other activities are Hangeul Calligraphy, Face Painting, VR, and Mask Painting. Cinema is a huge lake of content and culture, a Korea Movie Weekend is also being organized by Korea Culture Centre at PVR Juhu, Mumbai.

READ: Nayanthara’s ‘Happy Vishu’ post in Kerala kasavu saree goes viral

Speaking on the launch of the Korean Festival 2019 in Mumbai, Mr. Kwon Jong Sool, Director, Korea Tourism Organization, said, “India has always been an important country for us. South Korea has immense to offer in terms of tourism for regular travelers as well as the MICE market. We believe there is tremendous untapped potential and this two-day festival will help us garner interest and create more awareness about South Korea amongst Indian travelers.”

Mr. Park Jeong Ha, Executive Vice-President, KTO International Tourism Division further added, “We are very pleased to host the Korea Culture and Tourism Festival in Mumbai, the center for economy and tourism industry in India. The festival will allow Indians to feel and experience traditional as well as modern Korean culture. The number of Indians traveling to South Korea is on the rise. Around 100,000 Indians visited South Korea in 2018 and the numbers are growing with an average rate of 10-15% year on year.

The performances take place at Courtyard in High Street Phoenix, entry to the festival is free of cost allowing visitors to experience a glimpse of Korea.

(The author is a Mumbai-based travel and food writer.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Korea Festival in Mumbai is offering a window into Korean culture
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition