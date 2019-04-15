Korea Festival in Mumbai is offering a window into Korean culture

The performances take place at Courtyard in High Street Phoenix, entry to the festival is free of cost allowing visitors to experience a glimpse of Korea.

By Sulakshna Wadhwa

In the recent past, India has been warming up to Korean pop-culture. The consumption of K-Drama and K-Pop content in India is definitely symbolic of the same. When popular South Korean drama, Descendants of the Sun aired on national television, it piqued Indian viewers’ interest in learning about Korean culture, furthermore creating a fanbase of young viewers through the robust of content online.

A treat just in time for intrigued fans of Korea is the Korea Festival taking place in Mumbai 13 th -14 th April at High Street Phoenix. Organized by Korea Tourism Organization, the festival is offering a window into Korean culture, the two-day long fiesta is offering experiences to visitors through cultural performances in the form of music and dance. Some of Korea’s most celebrated artists like IN2IT, a K-Pop boy band, Gamblrez Crew, a B-Boying crew, Queen, a fusion music group are seen gracing the stage.

Adding an even more first-hand experience to visitors, a food zone offering authentic Korean delicacies such as bibimbap, sujeonggwa, for sampling is available. Some of the other interesting aspects include Korean Games like Tuho (Pitch-pot), Ddakji (Slap Match), and Jegichagi (Shuttlecock). Among the other activities are Hangeul Calligraphy, Face Painting, VR, and Mask Painting. Cinema is a huge lake of content and culture, a Korea Movie Weekend is also being organized by Korea Culture Centre at PVR Juhu, Mumbai.

Speaking on the launch of the Korean Festival 2019 in Mumbai, Mr. Kwon Jong Sool, Director, Korea Tourism Organization, said, “India has always been an important country for us. South Korea has immense to offer in terms of tourism for regular travelers as well as the MICE market. We believe there is tremendous untapped potential and this two-day festival will help us garner interest and create more awareness about South Korea amongst Indian travelers.”

Mr. Park Jeong Ha, Executive Vice-President, KTO International Tourism Division further added, “We are very pleased to host the Korea Culture and Tourism Festival in Mumbai, the center for economy and tourism industry in India. The festival will allow Indians to feel and experience traditional as well as modern Korean culture. The number of Indians traveling to South Korea is on the rise. Around 100,000 Indians visited South Korea in 2018 and the numbers are growing with an average rate of 10-15% year on year.

(The author is a Mumbai-based travel and food writer.)