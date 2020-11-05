Kolkata’s two iconic assets to be rolled out in one package this Diwali! Check details

Paat Rani is an effort to make people aware that jute is eco-friendly, sustainable and biodegradable. (Image: IE/Partha Paul)

West Bengal heritage: Kolkata’s two iconic assets to be rolled out in one package this Diwali! This Diwali, the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) will unveil a special tram that it has decided to run, according to an IE report. The tram will be called ‘Paat Rani’ or Jute Queen, and just like that, it would be combining two iconic assets of the state in an environment friendly package – jute and tram, the report quoted Rajanvir Singh Kapur, Managing Director of WBTC, as saying.

In the tram, the jute products made by Presidency and Dum Dum correctional homes inmates would be displayed. These products have been made under an initiative, called ‘Jute Story Beyond Bars’, taken by the Rakshak Foundation, which works with inmates in these correctional facilities, with the support of the Directorate of Correctional Services in the state. The inmates, through this initiative, make elegant and magnificent products made of jute, after being trained by the foundation in workshops. With that, the convicts metamorphosise into artisans who create international quality products.

The report quoted an official as saying that the Paat Rani is an effort to make people aware that jute is eco-friendly, sustainable and biodegradable. It also aims to promote the use of the fabric by showcasing the variety of designs and manner in which jute can be included in modern life, in an effort to break the long-held perception about limited use of the fabric.

While showcasing the products, the tram would also have a running commentary speaking about the rich heritage of Kolkata along with giving the passengers a treat with traditional Bengali music. To ensure that the passengers do not have to go without food, the tram would also include a cafe for snacks and juices, the report added.

The report added that officials at the Kolkata Tramways hope that this special initiative would bring to the younger generation an era of the past when trams were key to the public transportation in the city, while also evoking a sense of nostalgia among the people.