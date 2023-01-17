Kolkata makes it to ‘World’s Top Food Destinations’ in 2023; Check full list here

Are you a foodie planning to travel to explore the best food from around the globe? If that’s the case, we’ve got the list of top destinations you should visit in 2023. A popular food website – Eater – which has over 2 million followers, has come out with a list of the world’s top 10 food destinations.

Eater took to Instagram and wrote, “In picking 2023’s dining destinations, we thought not just about hit lists and must-try dishes (although those are important, too), but also the aspects of meals that make them feel immersive: the people, environment, culture, and history behind foods that force us to pause and tempt us from preplanned paths.” Check out the complete list below.

Tamaki Makaurau, New Zealand

Tāmaki Makauraua, the Māori name for Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city by population, has been ranked as the world’s best food destination in 2023 by Eaters. When in Auckland, “try gochujang octopus carpaccio at an island vineyard, smoked Japanese quail with a skyscraper view, and cacio e pepe in a former red-light district,” writes Eater.

Asheville – North Carolina

Known for its art and historic architecture, Asheville, a city in western North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, has grabbed second place on the list. You cannot miss trying “spiced lamb sloppy joes at a James Beard winner, and a weekly dinner series focused on chain restaurant knockoffs.”

Albuquerque – New Mexico

New Mexico’s largest city Albuquerque has managed to get the third spot on the Eater’s list. The destination is famous for its International Balloon Fiesta, which takes place in the first two weeks of October. Eater suggests that the visitors should try green chile cheeseburgers and Christmas chile-smothered enchiladas.

Guatemala City – Guatemala

Guatemala City is famous for its Mayan history, rich culture, high-altitude location, nearby volcanoes, and food. “Taste your way through Indigenous Maya dishes, colorful stews, hulking tostadas, and so many tamales in Guatemala City,” Eater recommends.

Cambridge – England

Cambridge in England is not just known for its stunning architecture, and history, but also for food – Jiaozi, gelato, long bao, natural wine, Nigerian stews, and peerless coffee.

Dakar – Senegal

The capital of Senegal, Dakar is known for its rich culture, vibrant nightlife, and Grande Mosque. If you are in Dakar, you should try grilled prawns and grilled meat skewers.

Halland – Sweden

On number six, we have Halland, a county on the western coast of Sweden. The destination is known for its rich history of farming and food production. You should try fire-roasted pheasant, pastries stuffed with wild fruits, and more, according to Eater.

Sardinia – Italy

Sardinia, the second-largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, has sandy beaches, nearly 2,000 km of coastline, and mountains with hiking trails. “Aperitivo in an olive grove, pit-roasted suckling pig on a farm, and bottarga at a beachside table” are among the food items you should try in Sardinia, recommends Eater.

Kolkata – India

Kolkata is the only Indian city to have made it to the list. Famous for its history, literature, colonial architecture, and theatre, Kolkata is also famous for its food. You should try the “deviled crabs at a midcentury cabaret and phuchka from a decades-old street vendor,” per Eaton’s suggestion.

Manila – Philippines

The final destination on the list is Manila. “Catch a merienda drag show, haggle for crabs at a wet market, and taste haute Filipino cuisine in Manila,” the food website recommends.