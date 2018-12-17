Kolkata: Kids’ fight over Chicken sandwich turns into a storm, schools issue guidelines

A famous girl’s school in Kolkata has even made a list of food items students can bring in their tiffins and it is an all vegetarian list.

A tussle over lunch between class six students of a Kolkata school has turned into a full-blown controversy and the school administration had to issue an advisory. Students have been advised to not bring non-vegetarian food in the class. This advisory has ignited a debate in the socio-political circles and among intellectuals of the city.

Now, other schools are also under pressure to take similar steps. While some schools have clearly asked students to not bring non-vegetarian food in the class, others have asked students to declare the contents of their lunch before sharing it.

A storm over Chicken sandwich

The whole thing started when a class six student of a prominent school in Central Kolkata shared chicken sandwich with his classmates, some of them were vegetarians. This triggered a fight between them. The student who shared Chicken sandwich said he did not know they were vegetarians otherwise he would not have shared it with them. Kids informed about this incident to their parents, who, in turn protested about it and the issue between kids became a full blown controversy involving adults. It impacted other schools of the city as well.

A famous girl’s school in Kolkata has even made a list of food items students can bring in their tiffins and it is an all vegetarian list. The school administration has said that they are not forcing this list on students, it is just a suggestion for them. Famous Don Bosco school has also asked students not to bring non-vegetarian food items. The school administration has asked students not to share their lunch items in case it is non vegetarian. Another school, Ram Mohan Mission School has also asked students not to carry non vegetarian items in lunch. One of the oldest schools in the city, Catholic Girls School, has not given any such guideline.