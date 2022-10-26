Kohinoor’s journey via Bengaluru traffic to Trevor Noah’s stunning shutdown: Top buzz around Sun(ak) rise in UK

Rishi Sunak is the man of the moment. The 42-year-old Conservative Party leader has been appointed as the 57th British Prime Minister after much political turmoil in the UK. The first-ever practicing Hindu to call 10 Downing Street his official residence, Sunak is in news for everything – from his paternal ancestry rooted in the Indian Sub-continent to the ‘richer-than-Queen’ wealth – the former Goldman Sachs analyst is internet’s favourite at the moment.
The social media is flooded with memes, jokes, hilarious videos on Sunak’s rise to power. So, in case you were too occupied with 5-day-long Diwali celebrations, here’s the best of the internet buzz surrounding India’s ‘son-in-law’:
Desi in power? Of course, everyone will talk about Kohinoor!
Kohinoor, the most iconic largest cut diamond in the world, should return home now, feel netizens in India. Many say that with Sunak in power, it is just a matter of time before the rightful owner of the diamond will get it back. Among several plans and theories, the best one was suggested by a friend of industrialist Harsh Goenka.
The ‘bring back Kohinoor’ plan suggests that first, Sunak should be invited to India. While he is visiting his in-laws (Sunak is married to Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata), kidnap him as he would be stuck in the now-infamous traffic of Bengaluru.
Stage 2 is to send Ashish Nehra as Sunak’s replacement to the UK and tell Nehra to pass a Bill to return Kohinoor to India! Indian Twitter is loving this.
Forget Arbaaz Khan as Roger Federer’s doppelganger, it’s Nehra ji all over!
Sunak’s appointment has brought back an Indian cricketer in the limelight. What’s the link you may ask? Well, Indian Twitter feels that Rishi Sunak resembles Ashish Nehra a lot like Ashish Nehra.
There have been so many Nehra ji memes that Arbaaz Khan posts after Roger Federer’s retirement have been forgotten completely. Wait, there’s actor Jim Sarbh in the mix too!
Trevor Noah destroys racists, and you need to watch this!
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who is known for taking a sharp swipe at the conservatives – be it in the UK or the US – has done it again! In a recent episode, Noah shredded the racist mentality of those opposing Sunak’s appointment solely on the ground of his ancestral origin.
After 400 years, you (the UK) could finally be able to blame a brown man for all your problems, Noah remarked in his hilarious take.
And finally, POTUS’s congratulatory message turns into an ‘oops moment’
Joe Biden, the US President, had a faux pas and it has gone viral.
While commenting on Sunak, POTUS mis-pronounce his name as ‘Rashid Sunak’ and the internet immediately noticed it.