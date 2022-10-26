Kohinoor’s journey via Bengaluru traffic to Trevor Noah’s stunning shutdown: Top buzz around Sun(ak) rise in UK

Rishi Sunak is the man of the moment. The 42-year-old Conservative Party leader has been appointed as the 57th British Prime Minister after much political turmoil in the UK. The first-ever practicing Hindu to call 10 Downing Street his official residence, Sunak is in news for everything – from his paternal ancestry rooted in the Indian Sub-continent to the ‘richer-than-Queen’ wealth – the former Goldman Sachs analyst is internet’s favourite at the moment.

The social media is flooded with memes, jokes, hilarious videos on Sunak’s rise to power. So, in case you were too occupied with 5-day-long Diwali celebrations, here’s the best of the internet buzz surrounding India’s ‘son-in-law’:

Desi in power? Of course, everyone will talk about Kohinoor!

Kohinoor, the most iconic largest cut diamond in the world, should return home now, feel netizens in India. Many say that with Sunak in power, it is just a matter of time before the rightful owner of the diamond will get it back. Among several plans and theories, the best one was suggested by a friend of industrialist Harsh Goenka.

My friend’s idea to get back #Kohinoor:

1. Invite #RishiSunak to India

2. Kidnap him when he is stuck in Bangalore traffic to visit his in-laws

3. Send instead Ashish Nehra as UK PM. No one will realise it.

4. Nehra will be told to pass the bill to return Kohinoor



💎 in 🇮🇳! 😀😀 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 25, 2022

The ‘bring back Kohinoor’ plan suggests that first, Sunak should be invited to India. While he is visiting his in-laws (Sunak is married to Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata), kidnap him as he would be stuck in the now-infamous traffic of Bengaluru.

Stage 2 is to send Ashish Nehra as Sunak’s replacement to the UK and tell Nehra to pass a Bill to return Kohinoor to India! Indian Twitter is loving this.

Forget Arbaaz Khan as Roger Federer’s doppelganger, it’s Nehra ji all over!

Sunak’s appointment has brought back an Indian cricketer in the limelight. What’s the link you may ask? Well, Indian Twitter feels that Rishi Sunak resembles Ashish Nehra a lot like Ashish Nehra.

The actual stars in the pic are @imVkohli with @ashishnehra1



Not UK’s new prime minister as being circulated on #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/F00QKZhTg9 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) October 25, 2022

Everyone thinks Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra look alike but the truth is they're all Shah Rukh in a mask like in Don 2. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 26, 2022

Congratulations to Ashish Nehra Sir on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/6QYXgSQoNS — 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐈𝐊𝐇 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐇 𝐒𝐑𝐊 (@Srkdaanish555) October 24, 2022

Who is Prime Minister of UK??

Comment for Pic 1

Rt for Pic 2

Like for Pic 3

😎😎 #jimsarbh #RishiSunak #nehra pic.twitter.com/i9erHF0ct7 — Quazi Farooque Azam (@itsqfa) October 25, 2022

There have been so many Nehra ji memes that Arbaaz Khan posts after Roger Federer’s retirement have been forgotten completely. Wait, there’s actor Jim Sarbh in the mix too!

Trevor Noah destroys racists, and you need to watch this!

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who is known for taking a sharp swipe at the conservatives – be it in the UK or the US – has done it again! In a recent episode, Noah shredded the racist mentality of those opposing Sunak’s appointment solely on the ground of his ancestral origin.

British racists have some problems with Rishi Sunak, the UK's new PM pic.twitter.com/qHkmmeVIkm — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 25, 2022

After 400 years, you (the UK) could finally be able to blame a brown man for all your problems, Noah remarked in his hilarious take.

And finally, POTUS’s congratulatory message turns into an ‘oops moment’

Joe Biden, the US President, had a faux pas and it has gone viral.

Biden: “We just got the news from the UK that 𝗥𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗸 is their new prime minister” 🤡



(UK's new PM is Rishi Sunak)pic.twitter.com/ht2nOxbTcA — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 25, 2022

While commenting on Sunak, POTUS mis-pronounce his name as ‘Rashid Sunak’ and the internet immediately noticed it.