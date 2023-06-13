scorecardresearch
Know Yusuf Hamied, the non-executive chairman of Cipla: Know about his journey and net worth

Cipla was founded in 1935 by his father Khwaja Abdul Hamied, a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Who is Yusuf Hamied?

Yusuf Hamied, an Indian scientist and billionaire businessman is the non-executive chairman of Cipla. It’s a generic pharmaceutical company that was founded by his father Khwaja Abdul Hamied in 1935. After his father’s death, Hamied and his brother Mustafa inherited the business.

Yusuf Hamied’s early life

Born in Vilnius, then Poland, now Lithuania, and raised in Mumbai, Yusuf Hamied has an Indian Muslim father and Russophone Lithuanian Jewish mother. They met during the pre-war Berlin, where they used to study. Yusuf Hamied is married to Farida and they have no children. His younger brother, M. K. Hamied, is Cipla’s non-executive vice-chairman and has three children.

Yusuf Hamied’s career

Yusuf Hamied is known for providing generic AIDS drugs and treatments for other ailments primarily impacting poor countries. He is often referred to as a modern-day Robin Hood by people he has helped. He has also pioneered developing multi-drug combination pills for HIV/AIDS, asthma, tuberculosis, etc. His niece Samina Hamied is Cipla’s executive vice-chairman.

Also Read

Yusuf Hamied’s education

Yusuf Hamied went to Cathedral and John Connon School. He went to St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai for his graduation. In 1954, he decided to move to England to pursue a degree in chemistry, followed by a Ph.D. from Christ’s College, Cambridge.

Yusuf Hamied’s net worth

Yusuf Hamied has an estimated net worth of $ 2 billion, Forbes reported.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 08:00 IST

