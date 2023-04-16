Know the importance of garnishing and usage of the right type of ice in a cocktail

Just like how garnishing in food enhances its taste, the use of additional ingredients adds to the flavours of a cocktail. That’s not all – The right kind of ice and glassware also adds to the taste of a cocktail. You read that right! The melting of ice determines the taste of a cocktail. You can probably mix the perfect drink and have the best alcohol and recipe, but without the right kind of garnishing and ice your drink will lack the excellence you are trying to create. To understand it further, we got in touch with Jonas Ax, Advocacy Lead and mixology expert at Bacardi. Here’s what he has to say:

Why is garnishing important in a cocktail?

Back in the day, garnishing was a way for mixologists and bartenders to add an adaptable extra flavor to a cocktail and make it stand out. Today, garnishing is also a great visual component of cocktails because we naturally eat with our eyes first. A well-designed garnish adds some flair to your drink and will definitely draw people to the cocktail.

How does it impact the taste?

The taste will depend entirely on the garnish you choose and the spirit you are pairing it with. For instance, lime and other citrus-based garnishes are a common choice for rums and will drive your drink a little towards the sour side – which can complement the rum, since many rum cocktails traditionally lean towards the sweeter side. Today, many popular garnishes incorporate dehydrated fruits and herbs, which are great visual accents, with little to no flavor addition. So with the range of options available, garnishes can be whatever you want them to be.

What are the dos and don’ts while adding garnish to the cocktail?

As a standard rule for garnishes with flavor, it is important to match the flavor profile of the garnish with that of the drink. For example, if you’re having a classic Daiquiri, adding lime will not change the flavor profile of the drink because lime is already a part of the cocktail; and adding a different kind of citrus might clash with the overall flavor profile. Secondly, it’s always good to lean into how you want the cocktail to be presented. For example, if you’re going for a cocktail with a tropical vibe, aesthetic additions such as slices of pineapple and pineapple leaves help match the cocktail with that theme.

Quick tips for those who are just starting to experiment.

Don’t be afraid to try new things! For beginners, just look at how you like your food – if you prefer spicy or sweet flavors, you’ll probably enjoy the same in your cocktails. If you’re mixing the cocktails yourself, balancing sweet and sour flavors in your ingredients is very important.

Importance of ice in a cocktail. How does it impact the taste?

Anything that changes the temperature of a drink will impact its flavor. Usually, we tend to like our cocktails chilled. If you have good quality ice, like the type we’re using at the BACARDÍ Rum Room in Delhi, it will strengthen the flavor profile of the drink. Low-quality ice, which is made from lower-quality water sources, will definitely affect the taste and flavor of the drink. So, quality ice is imperative to making a good cocktail.

Is rum a winter spirit, or is that just a myth?

Rum is a versatile spirit. You can have it neat or with ice or in a cocktail, it can be whatever you want it to be! In India it’s considered a winter spirit due to the warming nature of the spices in the rum; but in the Caribbean, where rum is originally from, it’s actually a drink for the summer months. Cocktails like pina coladas and daiquiris, which are all about tropical and tiki culture, are made with rum. So for me, rum is an all-year spirit that does not need to be limited to the winter.

What’s the best way to have rum?

The best way to have rum is simply the way you like it. Personally, I like to have aged rum like the Ocho in an Ocho ‘Old Fashioned’ cocktail where we replace the whisky with rum. But if you’re a person who likes to have your rum with other things like soda or cola, that’s entirely up to you. Feel free to explore and find your favorite way to enjoy rum.

Is mixing coke with rum a sin?

Not at all! Cola is a part of one of the original rum cocktails – the Cuba Libre, and it works really well. In fact, Cuba Libre is the 9th most sought-after cocktail, globally, as per the Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report. The clove, cinnamon, and spice notes from cola go really well with the sugarcane notes from rum.

What are the food pairings that go best with rum?

Rum, coming from sugarcane, tends to be on the sweeter side of the palate – especially aged rums. Pairing it with slightly spicy and drier foods would go really well. Some favorites from Indian cuisine such as curries or kebabs would pair great with the BACARDÍ RESERVA OCHO and BACARDÍ GRAN RESERVA DIEZ.

What’s your cocktail recipe guide?

Of course, there are so many ways of making a cocktail. But whenever I’m experimenting with something new, an easy way to think of it is the ‘2:1:1’ approach. In this, you have two parts of your spirit or rum, one part of a sweetener, and one part of a sour agent. That way you get a good balance, and from there you can add more herbs and juices as per your preference, and the 2:1:1 ratio is the perfect starting point.