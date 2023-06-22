Know Shahzada Dawood, one of Pakistan’s richest men, who is aboard missing Titanic submersible with son: Here’s everything about him

Shahzada Dawood, the billionaire who went missing with his son Suleman, after their submarine moving towards the Titanic wreck lost connection thousands of feet underwater, is the vice-chairman of Engro Corporation, a director of Dawood Hercules Corporation. He is also a board member of The Prince’s Trust, a board member of the SETI Institute, and a trustee of The Dawood Foundation.

The 48-year-ol billionaire is one of the richest men in Pakistan. He is also a UK-based board member of the Prince’s Trust charity.

What has happened?

As per Daily Mail, Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son boarded the tiny underwater craft to view the well-known Titanic wreck 12,500 feet underwater. In a press release, Engro said, “On Sunday, June 18, Mr Shahzada Dawood, Vice Chairman of Engro Corporation Limited, along with his son, Suleman, embarked on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean.” However, they lost signal in the Atlantic Ocean. His wife, Christina, and daughter, Alina, have been waiting for any news of the duo.

The Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912 after it hit an iceberg. It is located at a depth of 12,500 feet.

Shahzada Dawood’s life and career

For the unversed, Shahzada Dawood is the son of Hussain Dawood. He joined Engro Corporation in 2003 and became vice-chairman of Engro Corp in October 2021. He was working as the vice-chairman of Dawood Hercules Corporation.

Shahzada Dawood’s education

He pursued his LLB from Buckingham University and an MSc in global textile marketing from Philadelphia University (now Thomas Jefferson University).

Shahzada Dawood’s net worth

As per reports, Shahzada Dawood has an estimated net worth of USD 136.73 million.