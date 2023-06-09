scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Know Rameshbhai Oza, the Guru behind Mukesh Ambani’s success; He guides the billionaire before every financial & family decision

Mukesh Ambani takes all major financial and family decisions after consulting his spiritual guru Rameshbhai Oza: Know everything about him here

Written by FE Lifestyle
Updated:
Rameshbhai Oza, Rameshbhai Oza net worth, who is Rameshbhai Oza, Mukesh Ambani, Mukesh Ambani net worth, Mukesh Ambani guru, Mukesh Ambani spiritual guru, Mukesh Ambani lifestyle, Mukesh Ambani money, Mukesh Ambani wedding, akash ambani wedding, lifestyle
Who is Mukesh Ambani's guru? Know about Rameshbhai Oza here. Image credit: liveclefs.com and Bloomberg

Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in India. He has an estimated net worth of $89 billion, as per Forbes. While we cannot ignore the hard work that the Ambani family has put in to establish the empire, it should also be noted that both the Ambani brothers – Mukesh and Anil Ambani depend on a spiritual Guru for financial decisions or family marriages and events. You read that right!

The Ambani family follows Ramesh Bhai Oza, also known as Bhaishri Maharaj. 

Also Read

Who is Ramesh Bhai Oza?

Ramesh Bhai Oza is an Indian spiritual leader and speaker. Some of his popular speeches include ‘How We Balance Our Mind?’, ‘Education and Hard Work’, ‘A Way to Increase Our Income’, etc. The spiritual guru likes staying away from the limelight; however, he has often been spotted at the Ambani family events. He was present at Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram performance at The Grand Theatre, Jio World Centre. Ramesh Bhai Oza was welcomed by Mukesh and Anil Ambani when he reached the venue.

Also Read

Ramesh Bhai Oza’s connection with the Ambani family

As per various media reports, Ramesh Bhai Oza helped Kokilaben Ambani to resolve family conflicts over the property and business after Dhirubhai Amabani’s death. 

Rameshbhai Oza with his charismatic personality keeps the audience entertained and involved. His fees constantly change depending on the nature of the event, the deliverables, etc.

Also Read

Ramesh Bhai Oza’s early life and education

Born in 1957, Ramesh Bhai Oza belongs to a small village called Devka in Gujarat. He received his initial education at ‘Tatvajyoti’, a Sanskrit school located in Rajola. Eventually, he moved to Mumbai to complete his education. While he completed his graduation with great sincerity, his heart belonged to learning the scriptures – At the age of 13, he held his first discourse on the Shrimad Bhagavad-Gita. When he was 18, he recited his first Shrimad Bhagavat Katha.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-06-2023 at 11:47 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market