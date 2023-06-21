Who is Maharaja Arvind Singh Mewar, Chairman of HRH Group of Hotels: Know about his luxurious lifestyle, palaces & more

Arvind Singh Mewar, an Indian businessman and former royal is the chairman of HRH Group of Hotels. Arvind Singh Mewar, along with his brother Mahendra claimed to be the 76th custodian of the House of Mewar. For the unversed, the Maharanas of Udaipur are custodians of the kingdom on behalf of Sri Eklingji (Lord Shiva).

Arvind Singh Mewar’s life

Arvind Singh Mewar is the second son of Bhagwat Singh Mewar and younger brother of Mahendra. He is married to Vijayaraj of Kutch, Gujarat. They have three children – Padmaja Kumari Mewar, Bhargavi Kumari Mewar, and Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar. Following the controversy between the family about the leadership of the House of Mewar, a court in 2020 ruled that the estate shall be divided into four equal shares – Arvind, Mahendra, Yogeshwari and the deceased Maharana.

Arvind Singh Mewar’s education

Arvind Singh Mewar went to Mayo College, Ajmer to complete his schooling. He pursued his Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Udaipur and studied English literature, economics and political science at the Maharana Bhupal College in Udaipur.

That’s not all, Arvind Singh Mewar did his hotel management course from The Metropolitan College, UK.

Arvind Singh Mewar’s career

Arvind Singh Mewar worked in hospitality services in the United States. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of the HRH Group of Hotels. It is the flagship commercial venture of the House of Mewar.

Arvind Singh Mewar’s assets

Arvind Singh Mewar has a keen interest in collecting crystals in the palace. He also has a fleet of antique cars. These are open to the public.