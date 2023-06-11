scorecardresearch
Know Karsanbhai Patel, the low-profile founder of detergent brand Nirma: Here’s everything about his journey & net worth

Today Nirma is one of the largest producers of soda ash in the world by volume.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Updated:
Who is Karsanbhai Patel?

Karsanbhai Patel, an Indian billionaire businessman from Gujarat is the founder of Nirma, one of the most famous detergent brands in India. He started out mixing detergents in his backyard and selling them door-to-door on his bicycle. His brand soon sparked a detergent war with bigger players in the market like Unilever and Procter & Gamble.

Karsanbhai Patel’s career

Currently, Nirma is one of the largest producers of soda ash in the world by volume. His company has major business interests in cement, detergents, soaps, and cosmetics. He is also the founder and president of Nirma Education and Research Foundation (NERF) and Nirma University in Ahmedabad.

Karsanbhai Patel began his career as a lab assistant and worked in the New Cotton Mills, Ahmedabad. He then joined the Geology and Mining Department of the Gujarat government. However, he soon decided to quit his government job to follow his dream. In 1969, he started manufacturing detergent powder in his backyard and travelled on his cycle selling handmade detergent packets door to door. He named Nirma after his late daughter Nirupama.

The high quality and low price of Nirma made for a great value. Supported by housewife-friendly advertisement jingles, the brand made an impact in the market.

Karsanbhai Patel’s family

Karsanbhai Patel’s daughter, two sons, and son-in-law are now leading the company. Rakesh K Patel manages procurement and logistics, Hiren K Patel heads marketing and finance, and Kalpesh Patel is in the human resources and Healthcare Industry (Nirlife Healthcare).

Karsanbhai Patel’s education

Karsanbhai Patel completed his graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

Karsanbhai Patel’s net worth

Karsanbhai Patel has an estimated net worth of $ 2.8 billion, as per Forbes.

First published on: 11-06-2023 at 11:32 IST

