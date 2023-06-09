Know Jimmy Naval Tata, Ratan Tata’s younger brother; He lives in 2BHK flat and has no mobile phone

Jimmy Tata is Naval Tata’s son and the younger brother of former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata. He prefers staying away from the limelight and media.

A few months back, Ratan Tata had shared a black-and-white picture of himself with his brother Jimmy Naval Tata, wishing him a happy birthday. He wrote, “nothing came between” the two brothers. This increased the curiosity of the netizens and they started finding out more about Jimmy Naval Tata.

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group also believes in living a low-key life. He achieved success heading the family business, but Jimmy Naval Tata decided to take a step back and lead a simple life.

Despite having massive wealth, Jimmy Tata lives in a 2 BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Colaba area. As per reports, he doesn’t even own a mobile phone and still reads newspapers and books.

Did you know of Ratan Tata's younger brother Jimmy Tata who lives a quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat in Colaba, Mumbai! Never interested in business, he was a very good squash player and would beat me every time.

Low profile like the Tata group! pic.twitter.com/hkp2sHQVKq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 19, 2022

Harsh Goenka, a billionaire, and philanthropist recently shared a post and mentioned that Jimmy Tata has a small flat and has no interest in the family business. That’s not all, he also wrote that Jimmy Tata is an excellent good squash player who used to beat him (Harsh Goenka) every time.

For the unversed, Jimmy Tata is still a prominent shareholder in Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Sons, TCS, Tata Power, Indian Hotels, and Tata Chemicals. He keeps himself up to date on all development in the Tata business.