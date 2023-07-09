Darshan Mehta might be a lesser known name but is a strong driving force behind Reliance Brand Limited (RBL) and its very first employee. He is the current president and managing director of RBL, the biggest player in the lifestyle and luxury market.

Darshan Mehta, Managing Director, RBL

About RBL

RBL was established in 2007 and is headed by Isha Ambani, the daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The company at present has subsidiary of 125 billion dollars market cap. It has collaborated with over 50 brands including some of the biggest ones in the world Jimmy Choo, Ermenegildo Zegna, Bottega Veneta, Giorgio Armani, Burberry and Salvatore Ferragamo. The strength of the company is 750 in online and about 5000 in stores.

Darshan Mehta’s career

Mehta is a Chattered Accountant and began his career in advertising as a senior executive at Trikaya Grey Advertising, which was ultimately acquired by WPP. He was the leading man behind the launch of sportswear brands such as Tommy Hilfiger , Gant and Nautica in India in the early 2000s.

Darshan Mehta’s salary

The remuneration of Isha Ambani’s aide, Darshan Mehta in 2020-2021 was Rs 4.89 crores.

RBL generated sales of Rs 67634 crore for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2022. From Rs 2259 crore to Rs 2400 crore, the profit increased.

The company has now ventured into the beverage industry by bringing , Pret A Manger, the British sandwich and coffee chain to India, whose first store was opened in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla complex and is in now competition with Tata Starbucks.