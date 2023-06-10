scorecardresearch
Know Brahma Kumari Shivani Verma, the spiritual Guru of Bollywood actors like Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla

Shivani Verma, better known as BK Shivani, is a teacher in the Brahma Kumaris spiritual movement of India.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Who is Brahma Kumari Shivani Verma? Know everything about her

Shivani Verma, also known as BK Shivani, is a teacher in the Brahma Kumaris spiritual movement of India. Her parents started following the Brahma Kumaris when she was a child.

Brahma Kumari Shivani Verma’s early life and education

Brahma Kumari Shivani Verma went to the Savitribai Phule Pune University to complete her undergraduate in electronics engineering. She pursued a master’s degree in computer engineering from the Maharashtra Institute of Technology.

After college, Shivani married Vishal Verma with whom she started a software business that ran till 2004. As per their official website, Shivani received the message of God and decided to live with complete celibacy with her husband but did not break the marriage.

​Brahma Kumari Shivani Verma’s career

Born on May 31, 1972, Brahma Kumari Shivani Verma started her career working backstage at the production of Brahma Kumaris television presentations in Delhi. Senior teachers used to record the teachings. In 2007, due to the unavailability of other teachers, BK Shivani was asked to start answering the viewers’ queries herself. She was a part of the television series Awakening with Brahma Kumaris. In 2017 she was named as a goodwill ambassador of the World Psychiatric Association.

Who are the Brahma Kumaris?

The Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual movement originated in Hyderabad, Sindh, during the 1930s. It was founded by Lekhraj Kripalani. It teaches a type of meditation that emphasises identity as souls rather than bodies.

​Brahma Kumari Shivani Verma’s connection with Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill recently invited BK Shivani as a guest on her talk show. The two spoke about the late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s relationship with him. The actor is often seen visiting her along with Sidharth Shukla’s mother.

First published on: 10-06-2023 at 12:10 IST

