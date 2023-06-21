Who is B Ravi Pillai, the first Indian to buy Rs 100 crore Airbus helicopter: Know about his journey & net worth

B Ravi Pillai, a Dubai-based Indian billionaire is the first Indian person to own an Airbus Helicopter worth Rs 100 crore. Born in Kollam in Kerala, Ravi Pillai’s father was a farmer and he had to face a lot of hardships while growing up. Despite facing poverty, he never gave up and worked hard.

B Ravi Pillai is the CEO of RP Group of Companies and he managed to grab headlines in June 2022 when he acquired an Airbus H145 helicopter for Rs 100 crore.

About the Airbus H145 helicopter

For the unversed, the Airbus H145 helicopter can accommodate two pilots and seven passengers. It can launch and land from a height of 20,000 feet above sea level. The helicopter has energy-absorbing seats.

B Ravi Pillai’s education

Born in 1953, B Ravi Pillai went to Kochi University to pursue his post-graduation in business administration. He also holds a doctorate in philosophy from Excelsior College in New York.

B Ravi Pillai’s career

B Ravi Pillai likes to maintain a low profile and is known for his charity work. The billionaire decided to borrow Rs 1 lakh to launch his own business. In no time he managed to make a profit and returned the money. He then launched his construction business.

In 1978, he decided to move to Saudi Arabia and started his construction company, Nasser S. Al Hajri Corporation (NSH). He received Padma Shri Award from the Indian government in 2010 and the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman in 2008.

B Ravi Pillai’s net worth

B Ravi Pillai has an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.