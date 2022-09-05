Know about Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the person on whose birthday Teachers’ Day is celebrated

For the appreciation of teachers, Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on the 5th of September. In other words, it is celebrated to honor them for their special contributions in a particular field area (or the community in general). In India, since 1962, the birthday of the second President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan has been celebrated as Teachers’ Day.

Today we will tell you some lesser-known facts about Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Read on:

1) 1st Vice President of India

From 1952 to 1962, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan served as the 1st Vice President of India. From 1962 to 1967, he also served as the 2nd President of India. From 1949 to 1952, he was also the 2nd Ambassador of India to the Soviet Union. From 1939 to 1948, he was the 4th Vice-Chancellor of the famous Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

2) Awards

During his life, Radhakrishnan was awarded several high awards, including a knighthood in 1931. In 1954, he was awarded the highest civilian award in the country, Bharat Ratna.

3) Founder of an NGO

Radhakrishnan was also one of the founders of Helpage India, a non-profit organisation for the elderly underprivileged.

4) Radhakrishnan’s belief about teachers

He believed that teachers should be the best minds in India.

5) His philosophy

In Advaita Vedanta (a path of spiritual discipline and experience), Radhakrishnan’s philosophy was grounded. He defended Hinduism against what he called “uninformed Western criticism”. Hence he contributed to the formation of contemporary Hindu identity. In both India and the west, he has been influential in shaping the understanding of Hinduism. Between India and the West, he earned a reputation as a bridge-builder.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

6) Education

Throughout his academic life, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was awarded scholarships. After his F.A. (First of Arts) class, at the age of 16, he joined the Madras Christian College (affiliated with the University of Madras).

7) No background in the Congress Party

In the Congress Party, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan did not have a background. Also, reportedly, he was not active in the struggle against British rules. He was a politician in shadow.

8) Portrait in Rajya Sabha

The chamber of the Rajya Sabha (upper house of the Indian Parliament) adorns a portrait of Radhakrishnan.

