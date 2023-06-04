Know about popular Parliaments across the globe

By Ankur Biplav

There has been a lot of buzz around the new Parliament building in the past one week. Built at a whopping cost of 970 crore, the building is spread over 65,000 sq metres. The old Parliament House has held a significant place in the nation’s history, representing the growth and evolution of its democratic institutions. The construction of the old Parliament building began in 1921 and was completed in 1927, and was designed by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. Originally intended to house the Imperial Legislative Council, the building became the seat of power for newly independent India in 1947.

Here are some parliamentary buildings the world over that stand as remarkable testaments to the long-standing democratic traditions and political heritage of their respective nations.

Tynwald, Isle of Man

The Tynwald located in Douglas on the Isle of Man is considered the second oldest parliament in the world. Its origin dates back to the Viking Age, around 979 AD. The Tynwald still

meets in its original location, making it one of the longest continuous parliamentary sites. Also known as Tynwald Court, the legislature of the Isle of Man consists of two chambers which are known as the House of Keys and the Legislative Council.

Althing, Iceland

The Althing in Reykjavik, Iceland, holds the distinction of being the oldest functioning parliament in the world. Established in 930 AD, the Althing is over a thousand years old and continues to serve as Iceland’s legislative assembly. The building, which is situated about 45 km east of the country’s capital, had lost its legislative power in 1262 after Iceland’s union with Norway. The powers were restored only after Iceland gained Home Rule from Denmark in 1903.

Parliament of Westminster, England

The Palace of Westminster in London, England, is home to the Parliament of the United Kingdom. Its history can be traced back to the 11th century when William the Conqueror established the Palace. While the original building was destroyed by fire, its successor, built in the 19th century, still houses the UK’s parliament.

Cortes Generales, Spain

The Cortes Generales, located in Madrid, is the Spanish parliament whose origins can be traced back to the Kingdom of Leon in the 12th century. Over the centuries, the parliament has evolved and adapted to Spain’s changing political landscape. While the monarchy was overturned in 1873 with the Spanish king forced into exile, a republic was proclaimed, with the Congress of Deputies writing a Constitution which granted the Parliament powers nearly supreme.

Parliament of the Faroe Islands, Faroe Islands

The Faroe Island’s parliament known as Logting is one of the oldest parliamentary institutions in the world and has a history that dates back to the 9th century. In the present time, the total number of members of parliament is fixed at 33 for Faroe Islands and they are elected for a term of four years.

Capitol Building, US

The history of US Capitol dates back to September 18, 1793, when president George Washington laid the cornerstone of the original building. Designed by William Thornton, a physicians and amateur architect, the Capitol’s construction was guided by the neoclassical style, reminiscent of ancient Green and Roman architecture. The Capitol building has undergone several expansions and modifications throughout its history to accommodate the growing needs of the United States government.