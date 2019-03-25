Knitting with passion! 75 year old Rosa Ferrigno knits suit from more than 300 plastic bags

Knitting and sewing have always been a way of life for Ferrigno, who began to practice the craft even as a child growing up in Sicily.

The 75-year-old Rosa Ferrigno does not watch TV. In winters, while most people prefer to stay cocooned in blankets, she knits instead. Not merely knitting to spend her time, but knitting like a champion with a purpose to change the world. It takes great passion and determination to take this daring act of creativity forward. To start with, Rosa Ferrigno knitted her new suit from more than 300 plastic bags that are used for grocery shopping.

So, how did Ferrigno get stated with this extreme recycling project? Quite interesting. The project took two months to be completed. Bags were cut into long strips and tied together to create longer strips that were knitted separately into her new suit. Taking her craft a notch further, Rosa Ferrigno relied upon making her own needles through a process called whittling. This became necessary as regular knitting needles could not have been used for this task.

When Rosa Ferrigno unveiled the new suit at a post-wedding brunch, “everybody went crazy over it,” her daughter is quoted as saying.

Simply put, her passion and drive dazzled the entire crowd!

“I do it for fun….one idea always leads to another,” Rosa Ferrigno is quoted as saying to the local news reporters.

Also Read: A human brain can detect changes in Earth’s magnetic field: Study

Supermarket chain Wegmans was impressed by Ferrigno’s work as it showcased to the world at large how one of their customers was reusing and recycling grocery bags in a most innovative manner.

“Never seen a work of art like Rosa’s,” Wegmans was quoted as telling local reporters.

According to local news reports, knitting and sewing have always been a way of life for Ferrigno, who began to practice the craft even as a child growing up in Sicily.

Her love to create clothing made her popular with family members as she used to make plenty not only for her family members but also for her friends’ daughters during prom time.

A precious takeaway from Ferrigno’s creation is simply this – Do what you love to do. The world is bound to take notice and follow you!

With Ferrigno’s new suit hitting global headlines worldwide, knitting has probably changed forever.