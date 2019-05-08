Kitchen to space-shuttle! India’s youngest chef from Kerala aspires to be an astronaut chef

Not only is Kicha so passionate about cooking, he already has a highly popular following on YouTube, where he posts his cookery videos.

Indian cooking, kids cooking videos, Youtube cooking, Youtube cooking channels, Indian cooking classes, Indian cooking tips, kids cooking classes, kids cooking show,A motivational speaker and super talented chef, Kicha?s YouTube channel showcases the little chef at work. (Source: Facebook)

Known as the world’s youngest chef, a class 3 student from Kerala called Nihal Raj, popularly referred to as Kicha on social media, has revealed that he aspires to be an astronaut chef! At the Sharjah Children’s Reading festival, he shared his big dream, which is to “cook in space”, according to a Mathrubhumi report. Not just that, this little chef from Kerala is keen to invent an oven that can function perfectly in space and make delicious food for astronauts.

Not only is Kicha so passionate about cooking, he already has a highly popular following on YouTube, where he posts his cookery videos. A motivational speaker and super talented chef, Kicha’s YouTube channel showcases the little chef at work. Some of Kicha’s most popular food videos include how to make coconut payasam and so on.

It is not just his age that makes little Kicha conquer hearts but his passion for cooking and ease with which he enjoys performing on the cookery videos without a script! Worldwide, the most popular cookery shows are tightly scripted to ensure that the audience are savouring every moment of the show.

In Kicha’s cookery videos, he is being himself – a little chef enjoying his passion. That gives him an edge over the scripted cookery shows because people enjoy the fact that the chef is enjoying what he does and sharing it with them.

Right from a young age, this child prodigy, who is now studying in Class 3 at Kochi-based Choice School, has several accomplishments to his credit For instance, his very first video titled ‘Mickey mouse Mango Ice Cream’ was purchased by Facebook. In May 2016,Facebook reached out to the young chef and bought exclusive rights to his ‘Mickey Mouse’ video.

Watch Kicha’s famous ‘Mickey Mouse Mango Ice Cream’ video here:

Check out this video where Kicha made an Indo-Arab fusion dessert. The little genius has created Indian Rabri dish that is tastefully made in Arab Kunafa cups! In the second video, Kicha is showing how to make Kerala’s most loved tea-time snack. Yes, you guessed it right – crisp and crunchy pazhamporis!

 

In Indian kitchens where spices clash to create the most magical flavours that melt on our tongues, the pleasures of cooking and tasting were once the domain of women. Not any more as little chefs may soon be taking over!

Little Kicha’s amazing culinary love brings to mind a fitting quote by Julia Child who said, “This is my invariable advice to people. Learn how to cook — try new recipes, learn from mistakes, be fearless and above all, have fun!”

 

