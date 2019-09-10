Kit-Kat moves to paper packing in Japan! Cue for India to follow suit

The issue of plastic is not limited to the Indian subcontinent but is a big global issue. (Image: Radhika Gupta / Twitter)

Plastic pollution: Recently PM Modi shared his vision of a plastic-free world in a UN Meeting. The issue of plastic is not limited to the Indian subcontinent but is a big global issue. The contribution of the packaging industry in plastic-related pollution is no less, especially single-use plastic. The wrappers which are used to wrap or pack the food items surely protects its content but harm the environment on a huge scale. The Nestlé owned Kit Kat, amidst all the plastic woes related to environment pollution, came up with a very interesting packaging concept. The chocolate-covered wafer-bar confection is set to use paper packaging now. In addition to this, one can also use the paper packet to make an Origami.

Talking about the same, the CEO of Edelweiss AMC Radhika Gupta tweeted, “The new Japanese Kit-Kat moves from plastic to paper – and the added benefit is you can make origami out of it, which in Japanese tradition can be gifted or kept as good luck. No one will throw a wrapper away now! Global brand thinking local, and innovation at its best.”

Nestlé’s step in Japan will surely contribute a lot to the reduction of plastic use in the country. Notably, according to an article published in NYT, Japan is the top market for Nestlé in terms of sales and profits, compared with its other markets. This article of NYT magazine was a special candy issue based on the booming business of Kit Kat in Japan.

While the United Kingdom’s, The Sun, reported that more than 200 different flavours have been introduced by Nestlé since 2000 in Japan.

Looking at the consumption data of Kit Kat in Japan, it is certain that the Japanese Kit-Kat move from plastic to paper would certainly benefit the country in checking its pollution. Environment experts believe that this move should not be limited only to Japan and should be introduced all around the globe by the company. Also, we all need to think about the fact that plastic might be comfortable for us on the one hand, but at the same time, it is killing the comfort and future of the coming generations.