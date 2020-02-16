Kiren Rijiju takes PM Modi’s ‘Fit India Movement’ to snow-clad Auli, trains with Himveer ITBP jawans; Watch video

(Courtesy: Twitter / Kiren Rijiju)

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has taken Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Fit India Movement’ to the snow-clad mountains of Uttarakhand’s Auli.

The Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports spent his Sunday with jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Auli, ran with them in deep snow and felicitated the winners of the race.

In an effort to promote winter sports in India, the minister also visited the ITBP Mountaineering and Skiing Institute situated in Auli.

In a series of tweets, the minister posted snapshots of his Auli trip.

On Sunday, he tweeted saying that he had an invigorating session with Himveer ITBP jawans.

Today I ran with @ITBP_official personnel as part of #FitIndiaMovement at high altitude Auli in Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/sbU90NCgth — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 16, 2020

In another tweet, Rijiju posted a video of his running with the ITBP jawans in snow.

The #FitIndiaMovement reached it’s zenith at Auli with the Himveer ITBP jawans. Our fit forces are the backbone of India’s strength and secure our motherland. I had an invigorating session with the ITBP personnel to promote winter sports and other adventure activities. pic.twitter.com/snIKLHDzkW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 16, 2020

The minister informed that the Uttarakhand government has taken steps to promote winter sports in Auli, and it would take some more effort to take the venue up to international standards. Alongwith this, he tweeted a video of him riding a snow scooter in Auli’s snowy reaches.

The minister delved into the conservation of the pristine Himalayan venue by saying that care must be taken to keep it free of litter and plastic garbage. He added that the spiritual Himalayas could equally suit both the tourists looking for quiet and those looking for adventure.

Winter Sports like snow skiing and snow scooter can be very popular amongst people of all ages. Let’s not spoil the pristine Himalayas with plastics and other garbages. The entire Himalaya is spiritual land and perfect destination for quiet holidays as well as adventure tourism. https://t.co/TAHNC1kR4c pic.twitter.com/LPblF7zcIt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020

In his tweets, the Minister for Sports emphasised on the need to boost tourism in the region by promoting winter and adventure sports.

Reached Auli in Uttarakhand to evaluate and support ITBP’s Mountaineering and Skiing Institute for the promotion of winter sports in India. We want to encourage more winter and adventure sports which will further promote tourism industry in India. pic.twitter.com/y93tQmtzwm — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020

In a tweet, the ITBP stated that the minister also discussed the topic of tourism and the promotion of winter and adventure sports with ITBP officials.

Sh Kiren Rijiju, Hon’ble MoS (IC) Youth Affairs & Sports & MoS Minority Affairs on a Snow Scooter at Ski slopes of M and SI, ITBP Auli and discussing with ITBP officials for more winter and adventure sport activities by the Force.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/zizRbvyGgH — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 15, 2020

Auli is a popular hill station situated in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. Situated at a height of 2800 meters over sea level, it provides a scintillating view of Nanda Devi, Kamat Kamet and Mana Parvat peaks in the Himalayas. A former training ground of the ITBP, Auli is renowned for its ski resorts and snowy peaks.