Kiren Rijiju takes PM Modi’s ‘Fit India Movement’ to snow-clad Auli, trains with Himveer ITBP jawans; Watch video

February 16, 2020

The Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports spent his Sunday with jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Auli, ran with them in deep snow and felicitated the winners of the race.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has taken Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Fit India Movement’ to the snow-clad mountains of Uttarakhand’s Auli.

In an effort to promote winter sports in India, the minister also visited the ITBP Mountaineering and Skiing Institute situated in Auli.

In a series of tweets, the minister posted snapshots of his Auli trip.

On Sunday, he tweeted saying that he had an invigorating session with Himveer ITBP jawans.

In another tweet, Rijiju posted a video of his running with the ITBP jawans in snow.

The minister informed that the Uttarakhand government has taken steps to promote winter sports in Auli, and it would take some more effort to take the venue up to international standards. Alongwith this, he tweeted a video of him riding a snow scooter in Auli’s snowy reaches.

The minister delved into the conservation of the pristine Himalayan venue by saying that care must be taken to keep it free of litter and plastic garbage. He added that the spiritual Himalayas could equally suit both the tourists looking for quiet and those looking for adventure.

In his tweets, the Minister for Sports emphasised on the need to boost tourism in the region by promoting winter and adventure sports.

In a tweet, the ITBP stated that the minister also discussed the topic of tourism and the promotion of winter and adventure sports with ITBP officials.

Auli is a popular hill station situated in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. Situated at a height of 2800 meters over sea level, it provides a scintillating view of Nanda Devi, Kamat Kamet and Mana Parvat peaks in the Himalayas. A former training ground of the ITBP, Auli is renowned for its ski resorts and snowy peaks.

