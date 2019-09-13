Kiran Mazumdar Shaw urges PM Modi to ban flex-banners as a part of move against plastic

PM Modi in his recent speech has pointed the severeness of the plastic pollution.

Plastic Ban: Following an accident that led to the death of a 23-year old woman after being run over by a water tanker as an illegal hoarding fell on her, the Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw urged for a ban on flex and banners across India. The call was made by Kiran Shaw as a part of the nationwide ban on the single-use plastic. She took it to Twitter to called out for a ban on the flex and banner. Experts believe that on one hand flex and banners certainly cause immense harm to the environment but on the other, they are a big part of the advertising business in India and also provide a livelihood to many sections of the society. It should surely be banned but the government should take presumptive measures to provide livelihood to those indulged in this industry.

While urging for a ban on flex and banners, Kiran Shaw, tweeted, “PM Narendra Modi Ji pls ban flex and banners as a part of the nationwide plastic ban as they pollute in every way. @TVMohandasPai @rk_misra @PMOIndia.”

Twitterati supported her call to ban the flex and banner while some commented using the employment angle linked to the advertising industry. Some verified twitter users also reacted to her environment concerned move.

Amit Paranjape, a Technology Entrepreneur commented, ” Plus 1 to this call. Especially the illegal (commercial and political banners) should be banned” using his verified Twitter account. While another verified user, Francis Joseph, tweeted, “Let it start with Maharashtra Elections.”

Kiran Shaw has also tweeted about the same issue back in July 2019. While mentioning the same issue in her tweet issue posted on July 20 this year she wrote, “When there is a plastic ban why are flex and banners not a part of this ban? Flex and banners are toxic polluters as they are not recycled and they are a non-degradable plastic waste. We must ban this menace to rescue our city and our country.” This tweet by her was directed to the Karnataka Government which has made a move to ban plastic in the state.

PM Modi in almost all his recent speeches has pointed the severeness of the issue and has urged the people of the nation to avoid using the single-use plastic. But will government putting efforts towards a plastic-free India, will eliminate the pollutant if the production continues? Experts believe that there are a lot of issues related to the elimination of plastic and the government starting off with awareness is a good move in the long run.